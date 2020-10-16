Udinese vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

With domestic football beginning again across Europe this weekend, Udinese play host to Parma in a Serie A clash this Sunday afternoon.

Both of these sides have endured a difficult start to the 2020-21 campaign, with Udinese stuck in 19th position in the Serie A table and Parma just three spots above them.

With both sides desperate for some traction as the campaign ticks along, it will be an interesting battle on Sunday.

Udinese vs Parma Head-to-Head

Udinese have had a disaster so far this season. Luca Gotti’s side have lost all three of their opening fixtures, falling to defeats against Hellas Verona, Spezia and Roma. Worse still, they have yet to score a single goal.

Parma, meanwhile, slumped to defeat in their opening two matches, but recently defeated Hellas Verona 1-0 to pick up their first victory of 2020-21.

Last season saw Parma do the double over their opponents this weekend. They defeated Udinese 1-3 at the Dacia Arena back in September 2019, and then defeated them 2-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in January.

In fact, you have to go back to 2014-15 – the season in which Parma were relegated and declared bankrupt – to find the last time Udinese defeated I Crociati.

Udinese form guide: L-L-L

Advertisement

Parma form guide: L-L-W

🔙 #𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 🔙



🗓️ The match was #UdineseParma

⚽ #Melli was the goalscorer

🤔 Any guesses for the year and result?



Find out more in this week's #CrociatiHistory column ➡️ https://t.co/kKPFRWt5Uu pic.twitter.com/UbkUTCtaK8 — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) October 15, 2020

Udinese vs Parma Team News

Udinese have four players out with injuries. Midfield duo Rolando Mandragora and Mata Jajalo, right-back Jens Larsen and goalkeeper Juan Musso are all reportedly on the sidelines, while midfielder Walace is a doubt thanks to a knock.

Injured: Juan Musso, Jens Larsen, Mato Jajalo, Rolando Mandragora

Doubtful: Walace

Suspended: None

Parma will be without centre-back Simone Iacoponi, who is still suspended following his red card against Bologna in September. Forward Luca Siligardi is out with a muscular injury, while Marcello Gazzola and Matteo Scozzarella are also doubtful for this game.

Injured: Luca Siligardi

Doubtful: Marcello Gazzola, Matteo Scozzarella

Suspended: Simone Iacoponi

Advertisement

Udinese vs Parma Predicted XI

Udinese predicted XI (3-5-2): Samuele Perisan, Rodrigo Becao, Sebastien de Maio, Samir, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Fernando Forestieri, Roberto Pereyra, Thomas Ouwejan, Kevin Lasagna, Stefano Okaka

Parma predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Luigi Sepe, Matteo Darmian, Kastriot Dermaku, Bruno Alves, Giuseppe Pezzella, Hernani, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic, Juraj Kucka, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho

Udinese vs Parma Prediction

Udinese’s dire form should definitely be a concern for them going into this game. Parma have shipped six goals in three games this season, but their defence is actually stronger than their recent results might suggest.

The fact that Udinese have yet to score a goal should ring alarm bells, and with the likes of Hernani, Cornelius and Gervinho, Parma have the attacking talents to hurt them going forward.

Overall it looks like an away win is the most likely result in this encounter.

Prediction: Udinese 0-2 Parma