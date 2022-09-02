Udinese vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Udinese are set to play Roma at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday in Serie A.

Udinese come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Portuguese striker Beto secured the win for Andrea Sottil's Udinese.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Giovanni Stroppa's Monza 3-0 in Serie A. A first-half brace from Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala and a second-half goal from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Udinese vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 31 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost seven and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Argentine right-back Nahuel Molina for Udinese was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini for Roma.

Udinese form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-D-W-W

Udinese vs Roma Team News

Udinese

Udinese will be without Portuguese left-back Leonardo Buta and Moroccan left-back Adam Masina. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Andrea Sottil is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Adam Masina, Leonardo Buta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe, Albanian centre-back Marash Kumbulla, winger Stephan El Shaarawy and forward Nicolo Zaniolo.

Injured: Georginio Wijnaldum, Nicolo Zaniolo, Marash Kumbulla, Stephan El Shaarawy, Ebrima Darboe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Roma Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Jaka Bijol, Bram Nuytinck, Roberto Pereyra, Sandi Lovric, Lazar Samardzic, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie, Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Zeki Celik, Bryan Cristante, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola, Paulo Dybala, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Tammy Abraham

GOAL @goal The love Jose Mourinho has for Paulo Dybala 🥺 The love Jose Mourinho has for Paulo Dybala 🥺 https://t.co/aDU2Nb8PCe

Udinese vs Roma Prediction

Udinese finished 12th in the league last time around. Having sold right-backs Nahuel Molina and Brandon Soppy to Atletico Madrid and Atalanta in the summer, but have managed to sign Portuguese striker Beto on a permanent deal. The 24-year old scored 11 league goals last season for the Italian side.

Roma, on the other hand, have been considered by many to be the dark horses in Serie A this season. Having acquired established Serie A stars like Paulo Dybala and Andrea Belotti on free transfers, Roma will hope to build on their UEFA Europa Conference League success, and combine it with Jose Mourinho's renowned second season syndrome.

AS Roma English @ASRomaEN



"At the big clubs all the players are great and so that will only drive me to keep on improving and pushing myself.”



#ASRoma Belotti: “I know there are great players here already – like Tammy Abraham – but I think that’s only going to be an additional motivation for me."At the big clubs all the players are great and so that will only drive me to keep on improving and pushing myself.” Belotti: “I know there are great players here already – like Tammy Abraham – but I think that’s only going to be an additional motivation for me. "At the big clubs all the players are great and so that will only drive me to keep on improving and pushing myself.”#ASRoma https://t.co/ubeT5rejdj

Roma to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 0-1 Roma

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Anand