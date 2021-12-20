Udinese vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Round 19 of the Italian Serie A gets underway on Tuesday as Udinese play host to Salernitana at the Dacia Arena.

The visitors are currently on a run of five straight defeats across all competitions, while the hosts will be seeking to make it three wins from three for the first time this season.

Udinese picked up successive victories last Saturday when they eased to a 4-0 win over 10-man Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena.

This followed a similar 4-0 win over Crotone in the Coppa Italia which saw their six-game winless run come to an end.

With 20 points from 18 games, Udinese are currently 15th in the Serie A table, four points behind Hellas Verona in the top half of the standings.

Meanwhile, life in the top-flight has not exactly gone as planned for Salernitana, who were thrashed 5-0 by Inter Milan last time out.

The newly-promoted side have now lost each of their last five games across all competitions, while losing eight of their last nine since October’s 2-1 win over Venezia.

Salernitana are currently rooted to the bottom of the pile, five points away from safety, after picking up just eight points from 18 games.

Udinese vs Salernitana Head-To-Head

Udinese boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming two wins from the previous two meetings between the sides.

Udinese Form Guide: D-L-D-W-W

Salernitana Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Udinese vs Salernitana Team News

Udinese

Roberto Pereyra remains the only injury concern for the hosts as the former Watford man is currently recuperating from a shoulder problem.

Injured: Roberto Pereyra

Suspended: None

Salernitana

Antonio Russo, Stefan Strandberg, Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggari, Leonardo Capezzi and Federico Bonazzoli are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out the game.

Injured: Antonio Russo, Stefan Strandberg, Mamadou Coulibaly, Matteo Ruggari, Leonardo Capezzi, Federico Bonazzoli

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

Salernitana Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Vid Belec, Frederic Veseli, Norbert Gyomber, Luka Bogdan, Luca Ranieri, Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Francesco Di Tacchio, Lassana Coulibaly, Milan Duric, Simeon Nwankwo

Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction

Newly-promoted Salernitana have struggled to get going in the big leagues and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the standings after 18 rounds of matches. Udinese head into the game in fine form and we are tipping them to claim all three points.

Prediction: Udinese 2-0 Salernitana

