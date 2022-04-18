Udinese vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

In-form Udinese entertain Salernitana at the Dacia Arena in their midweek Serie A fixture on Wednesday. The game, originally scheduled to take place in December, was postponed due to COVID-19.

The hosts have made it three wins in a row in league fixtures as they recorded an emphatic 4-1 win over Empoli in their previous outing. Salernitana, last in the league standings, secured their first win since January as they beat Sampdoria in their away game last week. Two goals in two minutes helped them to a 2-1 win.

The visitors have a couple of games in hand over 19th-placed Genoa and one game over 18th-placed Venezia. A win here will be enough to pull them level on points with the two clubs as they desperately try to retain their top-flight status.

For the second time in their history Salernitana have scored two goals in the first 10 minutes in a Serie A match: after Morisco and Buzzegoli's goals on 4th January 1948 v Livorno.

Udinese vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns only 11 times across all competitions so far, despite their first meeting coming in 1950. This will be the first meeting between the two sides in the 21st century.

Salernitana's only win against their northern rivals came during the 1949-50 campaign in a Serie B fixture. The hosts secured a league double when they last met in the 1998-99 campaign.

The hosts have seven wins to their name and their remaining three games have ended in draws.

Udinese form guide (Serie A): W-W-W-L-D

Salernitana form guide (Serie A): W-L-L-L-D

Udinese vs Salernitana Team News

Udinese

Beto missed the game against Empoli with a thigh strain and his involvement against the Granata remains doubtful. Antonio Santurro remains a long-term absentee and has not featured for the club this season.

Nahuel Molina will serve a one-game suspension on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Antonio Santurro

Doubtful: Beto

Suspended: Nahuel Molina

Salernitana

Luigi Sepe had to be replaced due to an injury in the club's previous outing and will miss the trip to Udine. Joel Obi is struggling with match fitness and will likely miss the game.

Ederson also faces a late fitness test while Mamadou Coulibaly and Lys Mousset are long-term absentees. Matteo Ruggeri has recovered from the flu and is likely to start from the bench against I Friulani.

Pasquale Mazzocchi and Milan Đurić will miss out due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Mamadou Coulibaly, Lys Mousset, Luigi Sepe

Doubtful: Ederson, Joel Obi

Suspended: Pasquale Mazzocchi, Milan Đurić

Udinese vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Marvin Zeegelaar; Lazar Samardžić, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Salernitana Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vid Belec (GK); Luca Ranieri, Ivan Radovanovic, Norbert Gyomber; Nadir Zortea, Emil Bohinen, Grigoris Kastanos, Simone Verdi, Edoardo Vergani; Federico Bonazzoli, Franck Ribery

Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction

Udinese are undefeated at home since January and have secured wins in their last three league games, scoring 11 goals and conceding just three.

Salernitana have recorded three of their four wins this term in their travels but have also suffered 11 losses (out of 20) in their away games. Considering the form of the two sides and their previous meetings, a win for the hosts seems the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Udinese 3-1 Salernitana

