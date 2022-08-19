Udinese vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Udinese will square off against Salernitana at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Saturday.

Both teams suffered defeats in their respective campaign opener. The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat against reigning champions AC Milan. Rodrigo Becao opened the scoring in the second minutem but Milan produced a solid display to kick off their title defence with a win.

Salernitana, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in their first game, with Bryan Cristante netting the winner. They'll look to bounce back with a win here. Interestingly, all ten games in the first week of the Italian top flight produced conclusive results.

Udinese vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times across competitions, though their first meeting dates back to 1950. Udinese have dominated this fixture with eight wins and have lost just twice, including one last season. I Friulani recorded a 4-0 win in the final game of the 2021-22 campaign.

Udinese form guide (all competitions): L-W

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): L-L

Udinese vs Salernitana Team News

Udinese

Tolgay Arslan is back in training after missing the season opener and might start from the bench. Leonardo Buta is injured and will play no part, though.

Udinese Calcio @Udinese_1896

On Friday 19 August you can see the first part of the team's final training session before our opening home game of the season against Salernitana. Come along to Dacia Arena's Curva Nord from 10:00 to 10:30! 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚!On Friday 19 August you can see the first part of the team's final training session before our opening home game of the season against Salernitana. Come along to Dacia Arena's Curva Nord from 10:00 to 10:30! 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚!On Friday 19 August you can see the first part of the team's final training session before our opening home game of the season against Salernitana. Come along to Dacia Arena's Curva Nord from 10:00 to 10:30! ⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/9SiS1ouFQk

Injured: Leonardo Buta

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana

Matteo Lovato and Emil Bohinen are both out of action for at least a couple of months because of injury, while Pawel Jaroszynski is expected to miss the trip to Udine because of a thigh injury.

Injured: Emil Bohinen, Matteo Lovato

Doubtful: Pawel Jaroszynski

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Udinese vs Salernitana Predicted XIs

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Rodrigo Becao; Brandon Soppy, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Adam Masina; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio, Dylan Bronn; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Leonardo Capezzi, Grigoris Kastanos, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Federico Bonazzoli, Franck Ribery

Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction

Udinese have been the dominant team in this fixture, but I Granata won on their last visit to the Dacia Arena. Both teams suffered defeats in their season openers, so a low-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Salernitana

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav