Udinese vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Udinese will square off against Salernitana at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Saturday.
Both teams suffered defeats in their respective campaign opener. The hosts suffered a 4-2 defeat against reigning champions AC Milan. Rodrigo Becao opened the scoring in the second minutem but Milan produced a solid display to kick off their title defence with a win.
Salernitana, meanwhile, suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in their first game, with Bryan Cristante netting the winner. They'll look to bounce back with a win here. Interestingly, all ten games in the first week of the Italian top flight produced conclusive results.
Udinese vs Salernitana Head-to-Head
The two teams have crossed paths 13 times across competitions, though their first meeting dates back to 1950. Udinese have dominated this fixture with eight wins and have lost just twice, including one last season. I Friulani recorded a 4-0 win in the final game of the 2021-22 campaign.
Udinese form guide (all competitions): L-W
Salernitana form guide (all competitions): L-L
Udinese vs Salernitana Team News
Udinese
Tolgay Arslan is back in training after missing the season opener and might start from the bench. Leonardo Buta is injured and will play no part, though.
Injured: Leonardo Buta
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Salernitana
Matteo Lovato and Emil Bohinen are both out of action for at least a couple of months because of injury, while Pawel Jaroszynski is expected to miss the trip to Udine because of a thigh injury.
Injured: Emil Bohinen, Matteo Lovato
Doubtful: Pawel Jaroszynski
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Udinese vs Salernitana Predicted XIs
Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Nehuen Perez, Jaka Bijol, Rodrigo Becao; Brandon Soppy, Roberto Pereyra, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Adam Masina; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success
Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe (GK); Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio, Dylan Bronn; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Leonardo Capezzi, Grigoris Kastanos, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Federico Bonazzoli, Franck Ribery
Udinese vs Salernitana Prediction
Udinese have been the dominant team in this fixture, but I Granata won on their last visit to the Dacia Arena. Both teams suffered defeats in their season openers, so a low-scoring draw might ensue here.
Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Salernitana