Udinese vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Sampdoria in an important encounter at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday.

Udinese vs Sampdoria Preview

Sampdoria are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The away side suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Torino last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts held Napoli to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Udinese vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sampdoria have a good recent record against Udinese and have won 14 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 12 victories.

After a run of five defeats in six matches against Sampdoria in the Serie A, Udinese have won their last two such games against the away side in the competition.

Sampdoria have not played out draws in any of their last five matches in the Serie A but have registered only two victories during this period.

Udinese have scored 119 goals against Sampdoria in the Serie A - more than they have managed against any other team in the history of the competition.

Udinese are winless in five of their last 10 matches against the bottom-placed team in the Serie A, with their previous such game in the competition ending in a disappointing 0-0 draw against Cremonense.

Udinese vs Sampdoria Prediction

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their league campaign so far. The hosts have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this weekend.

Sampdoria have struggled this season and cannot afford another run of poor results in the Serie A. Udinese are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Sampdoria

Udinese vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Roberto Pereyra to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes