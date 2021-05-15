Udinese vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese host Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides having nothing left to play for this season.

Udinese are currently 12th in the league, with a win on Sunday potentially taking them above Bologna to 11th in the table.

Luca Gotti's side have been in terrible form of late, having won only one of their last five league games. Le Zebrette will hope to finish the season strongly with a win over Sampdoria on Sunday.

Sampdoria are also dwindling in mid-table and are currently ninth in the league, six points ahead of Udinese. Claudio Ranieri's side have faltered of late, winning only three of their last six league games, but will hope to get past Udinese without too much trouble.

This fixture does not look terribly exciting, but it is sure to be a highly contested clash between the two sides.

Udinese vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Sampdoria have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two rivals. The Blucerchiati have won four out of their last five league meetings, with Udinese only winning one

Claudio Ranieri's side came away as 2-1 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Udinese Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Sampdoria Form Guide: W-L-W-L-D

Udinese vs Sampdoria Team News

Gerard Deulofeu will be a huge miss for Udinese

Udinese

Udinese emerged from their 5-1 mauling at the hands of Napoli without any new injury concerns.

Luca Gotti will, however, still be without a host of players for Sunday's game. Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pusseto, Ilija Nestorovski, Jayden Braaf and Mato Jajalo will all miss the game due to injury.

Injured: Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pusseto, Ilija Nestorovski, Jayden Braaf, Mato Jajalo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Sampdoria also came away unscathed from their 2-2 draw against Spezia in midweek.

Claudio Ranieri will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

📝 Light session with #UdineseSamp looming — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) May 14, 2021

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-1-1): Juan Musso; Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao, Jens Stryger Larsen; Marvin Zeegelaar, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina; Roberto Pereyra; Stefano Okaka

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero; Tommaso Augello, Lorenzo Tonelli, Omar Colley, Bartosz Bereszynski; Jakub Jankto, Adrien Silva, Morten Thorsby, Antonio Candreva; Fabio Quagliarella; Manolo Gabbiadini

Udinese vs Sampdoria Prediction

The two sides are on par in terms of quality and that should make for a feisty match-up.

We predict Sampdoria will come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Udinese 0-1 Sampdoria