Udinese vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese host Sampdoria at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A on Saturday, looking to end their three-game winless run.

Le Zebrette were thrashed 4-0 by Hellas Verona followed by a pair of 1-1 draws with big guns Lazio and AC Milan.

It could be a sign of improvement, though, as the side held out their menacing attacking vanguards.

Udinese are down in 14th place with 26 points, level with Southampton, but with two games in hand over them.

La Samp's erratic form continued with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Atalanta on Tuesday, the sixth league defeat of their last eight games.

Udinese vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Sampdoria have won 14 of their last 39 clashes with Udinese, who've beaten them only 10 times.

A total of 15 fixtures between them have ended in stalemates, including the October reverse at Sampdoria, as the sides played out a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Udinese Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Udinese vs Sampdoria Team News

Udinese

Bram Nuytinck is the only injury concern for Le Zebrette, who are likely to field the same XI which held AC Milan in their last outing.

In case of a change, Destiny Udogie could replace Marvin Zeegelaar on the left wing of Gabriele Cioffi's 3-5-2 formation.

Injured: Bram Nuytinck

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria

La Samp could be without Ronaldo Vieira, who only returned from an ankle injury sustained on Monday, and head coach Marco Giampaolo will be cautious against throwing him in the deep end.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Manolo Gabbiadini also continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Kristoffer Askildsen could be on the bench after returning from a knee injury but Morten Thorsby is suspended.

Injured: Ronaldo Vieira, Mikkel Damsgaard, Manolo Gabbiadini

Suspended: Morten Thorsby

Unavailable: None

Udinese vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Nehuen Perez; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Wladimiro Falcone; Bartosz Bereszynski, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Tomas Rincon, Albin Ekdal, Antonio Candreva; Abdelhamid Sabiri; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella.

Udinese vs Sampdoria Prediction

Despite enduring another tough campaign, Udinese have been hard to beat on home soil.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, have been poor on the road, including a defeat in each of their last four away games in Serie A without scoring a single goal.

Le Zebrette look poised to take home all three points here.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Sampdoria

Edited by Peter P