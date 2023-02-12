Udinese vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with Sassuolo in an important clash at the Stadio Friuli on Sunday.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have improved after a decidedly poor start to their league campaign. The Neroverdi edged Atalanta to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won eight of the last 19 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's four victories.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last nine matches against Sassuolo in the Serie A, with heir previous defeat against the Neroverdi coming in March 2018.

Udinese won the reverse fixture against Sassuolo and could complete the league double against the Neroverdi for only the third time in their top-flight history.

Udinese have won their last three home games against Sassuolo in the Serie A and have scored at least two goals in all these games.

Udinese lost their previous Serie A game by a 1-0 margin and could fail to find the back of the net in consecutive league games for the first time since January 2022.

Udinese have found the back of the net in each of their last 10 home games - their best such record in the Serie A since 2017.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have improved in recent weeks and have managed to defeat the likes of Atalanta and AC Milan. Domenico Berardi has been lethal this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Udinese have flattered to deceive this season and have a point to prove this weekend. Sassuolo are the better team on paper, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Udinese 1-3 Sassuolo

Udinese vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes