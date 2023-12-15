Udinese vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with an impressive Sassuolo side in a crucial encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Sunday.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Cagliari in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The home side suffered a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a good recent record against Sassuolo and have won eight out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sassuolo's four victories.

Sassuolo are winless in their last 10 matches against Udinese in the Serie A, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin away from home in March 2018.

Sassuolo have picked up only four victories against Udinese in the Serie A, with three of these results coming away from home.

Udinese have won only one of their 15 matches in the Serie A so far this season - their worst start to a top-flight campaign since the 1961-62 campaign.

Udinese have conceded a total of 25 goals in their first 15 matches in the Serie A this season - the most they have conceded at this stage of their campaign since the turn of the century.

Udinese vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have impressive players in their ranks but have flattered to deceive in the Serie A this season. The Neroverdi have been plagued by inconsistency and will need a consistent run of results in the coming months.

Udinese can pack a punch on their day but have been a shadow of their former selves so far. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Sassuolo

Udinese vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes