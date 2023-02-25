Udinese vs Spezia Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26th 2023

Udinese will entertain Spezia at the Stadio Friuli in Serie A action on Sunday.

Both teams have endured winless runs in their recent games, with the hosts failing to pick up a win in four games while Spezia have not picked up a win in five games.

The hosts suffered a 3-1 away defeat against Inter Milan in their previous outing, with Sandi Lovric scoring a consolation goal. His 43rd-minute strike canceled out Romelo Lukaku's goal but Inter scored twice in the second half via Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lautaro Martínez.

Spezia have struggled in their recent league outings and fell to a 2-0 home defeat against Juventus last Sunday, failing to score for the fourth time in five games.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ Some big #SerieA games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ Some big #SerieA💎 games this weekend and an cross-city derby that promises to close the week out with a ＢＡＮＧ 💥 https://t.co/d5eb877GjD

Udinese vs Spezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have squared off 20 times in all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1922.

The visitors have a better record in these meetings and enjoy an 11-6 lead while three games have ended in draws.

Spezia have failed to score in five of their last seven Serie A matches.

Udinese are winless in 14 of their last 15 Serie A games.

Spezia are winless in their last five Serie A games, conceding at least two goals in each of these outings while also failing to score in four games in that period.

After failing to score in their first six away games in Serie A this season, Spezia have found the back of the net in four of their last five away games.

Udinese have suffered defeats in their last three home meetings against Spezia, conceding eight goals in these games.

Udinese vs Spezia Prediction

The Friulani have picked up just one win in all competitions since October and their last home win came in September. They have failed to record a win in their last three home encounters against Spezia and are expected to struggle in this match.

The Aquilotti have lost four of their last five league games and a win for them seems unlikely. Just six of their 19 goals in Serie A have come in their travels. Considering the poor form of the two teams, we expect a low-scoring draw to ensue.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Spezia

Udinese vs Spezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mbala Nzola to score or assist any time - Yes

