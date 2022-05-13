Udinese vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Udinese entertain Spezia at the Dacia Arena in their penultimate Serie A fixture of the season on Saturday.

The hosts are in for yet another mid-table finish in the Italian top-flight this season. It is very unlikely that they'll be able to move into the upper half of the table, even if they pick up a win in this fixture. They played out a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last time around.

Spezia are in 16th place in the standings at the moment and need just one win from their last two games to secure their top-flight status. With a 3-1 thumping at the hands of Atalanta at home last week, they have now lost four games in a row.

Udinese vs Spezia Head-to-Head

There have been 18 meetings between the two sides in all competitions thus far. The visiting side hold the upper hand at the moment with 10 wins to their name. The hosts have six wins to their name and two games have ended in draws.

The reverse fixture at the Stadio Alberto Picco in September ended in a 1-0 win for Udinese.

Udinese form guide (Serie A): D-L-W-D-L

Spezia form guide (Serie A): L-L-L-L-D

Udinese vs Spezia Team News

Udinese

Beto and Antonio Santurro remain sidelined with hamstring and muscle injuries respectively, while Isaac Success did not feature last time around with a hamstring issue. All three might return for the final game of the campaign. Rodrigo Becão is suspended following his 10th yellow card of the campaign last time around.

Udinese Calcio @Udinese_1896



Samardzic's decisive goal in the reverse fixture



to Il gol di Samardzic che decise la gara di andataSamardzic's decisive goal in the reverse fixtureto #SpeziaUdinese Il gol di Samardzic che decise la gara di andata 👊🔥 Samardzic's decisive goal in the reverse fixture 💪✨ 🔙 to #SpeziaUdinese https://t.co/lgZXTmzpMW

Injured: Antonio Santurro

Doubtful: Beto, Isaac Success

Suspended: Rodrigo Becão

Spezia

Ebrima Colley and Leo Sena remain sidelined with match fitness issues for the Aquilotti. Petko Hristov and Jacopo Sala's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Simone Bastoni, who picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against Atalanta, also left the pitch with a shoulder injury and will not play a part in the final two games of the season.

Injured: Ebrima Colley, Leo Sena

Doubtful: Petko Hristov, Jacopo Sala

Suspended: Simone Bastoni

Udinese vs Spezia Predicted XIs

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Marvin Zeegelaar, Pablo Mari, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Lazar Samardzic, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Ignacio Pussetto

Spezia (4-4-2): Ivan Provedel (GK); Kelvin Amian Adou, Martin Erlić, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Mehdi Bourabia; Daniele Verde, Viktor Kovalenko, Jakub Kiwior, Emmanuel Gyasi; Kevin Agudelo, Rey Manaj

Udinese vs Spezia Prediction

I Friulani have lost their last two home games but boast a solid home record otherwise. Spezia, on the other hand, have been without a win in their travels since January and might struggle here.

Both sides are struggling with their form at the moment, so a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Udinese 1-1 Spezia

Edited by Peter P