Udinese vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Torino lock horns with a struggling Udinese side in a crucial encounter at the Bluenergy Stadium on Saturday.

Udinese vs Torino Preview

Torino are currently in 11th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side held Napoli to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The hosts stunned Lazio with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Udinese vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Torino have a slight edge over Udinese and have won 14 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Udinese's 13 victories.

Torino have lost only one of their last matches against Udinese in the Serie A, with their only such defeat during this period coming by a 2-0 margin away from home in February 2022.

Torino and Udinese played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture last year and could play out draws in both their matches in a single Serie A season for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign.

Torino won their most recent match away from home against Udinese in the Serie A and could secure consecutive such victories for the first time since 1979.

Udinese have played out a total of 15 draws in the Serie A so far this season - the most such results for any team in Europe's top five leagues.

Udinese vs Torino Prediction

Udinese have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks but have a mountain to climb in the coming weeks. The hosts still remain close to the relegation zone and cannot afford a poor run of form this month.

Torino can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent in recent weeks. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Torino

Udinese vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Torino to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Lucca to score - Yes