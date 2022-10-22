Udinese vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2022

Udinese will entertain Torino at the Stadio Friuli on matchday 10 of Italian Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have played back-to-back draws in Serie A after securing six wins in a row, seeing them drop out of the top four in the league table after the two stalemates. They played out a goalless draw against fifth-placed Lazio last time around.

They suffered just their second defeat across all competitions this season in their Coppa Italia clash against Monza on Thursday. Monza scored in quick succession in the second half to secure a 3-2 win. Nehuén Pérez bagged a second-half brace but it was in vain, as they were eliminated from the cup competition.

Torino are winless in their last five league games, losing four in that period. In their previous league outing, they fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to bitter rivals Juventus. They also took part in the Coppa Italia second round in midweek and defeated Cittadella 4-0 at home, with Nemanja Radonjic scoring for the first time since August.

Udinese vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 77 times across all competitions. These games have been closely contested between the two sides, with Torino leading the hosts by just one win in the head-to-head record.

Torino have 28 wins to their name while Udinese have been able to secure 27 wins against their western rivals. In total, 22 games have ended in draws.

The last seven meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results, with four wins for the visitors and three games going the hosts' way.

Udinese are undefeated in their last nine league games while Torino have lost four of their last five top flight encounters.

Only last-placed Sampdoria have scored fewer goals (5) than Torino in Serie A this season (8), while only first-placed Napoli (25) and fifth-placed Lazio (21) have outscored the hosts (19).

The last four meetings between the two teams at Sunday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals per game.

Udinese vs Torino Prediction

The Friulani have seen a slight drop in form in their recent games but are the favorites in this home game, having scored 10 goals and let in just three in their five home games in Serie A this season.

Toro have failed to score in three of their last five Serie A games and their lack of goals might prove to be their undoing in this game. Of the two teams, Torino head into the game in poor form, and the hosts might be able to capitalize on that to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Torino

Udinese vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Udinese to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Gerard Deulofeu to provide an assist any time - Yes

