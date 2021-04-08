Udinese vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Udinese welcome struggling Torino to the Stadio Friuli in a round 30 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season on Saturday.

Le Zebrette sit twelfth in the table, eleven points clear of the relegation zone. Il Toro, meanwhile, are seventeenth in the table, two points clear of the relegation zone, albeit Torino have a game in hand.

Udinese come into this game on the back of two losses either side of the international break. A 0-1 defeat to Lazio at home was followed by a 2-3 defeat away to Atalanta, with Roberto Pereyra and Jens Stryger Larsen's goals going in vain.

Torino followed their thrilling 3-2 win at home to Sassuolo with a 0-1 loss away to Sampdoria. Antonio Sanabria looked to be the hero in last week's Turin derby, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to score a 79th minute equaliser as Juventus grabbed a 2-2 draw at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Udinese vs Torino Head-to-Head

Torino have had an edge over Udinese in recent times, with five wins and three draws in their last ten games. Le Zebrette's two wins have come in the last three games between the two teams, however.

The two last met in December earlier this season, with Udinese grabbing a thrilling 3-2 win in Turin.

Udinese form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-D

Torino form guide in Serie A: D-L-W-L-

Udinese vs Torino Team News

Udinese

Luca Gotti saw Bram Nuytinck come off injured against Atalanta, with Samir all set to replace him at centre-back. Mato Jajalo, Ignacio, Pussetto and Gerard Deulofeu remain on the sidelines.

The Udinese boss may opt to give Jens Stryger Larsen and Fernando Llorente a start as he looks to change things up.

Injured: Mato Jajalo, Ignacio, Pussetto, Gerard Deulofeu, Bram Nuytinck

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Torino

Davide Nicola will be without another first-team player due to COVID-19, with Salvatore Sirigu testing positive. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic ought to replace him in goal.

Defenders Wilfried Singo and Lyanco remain on the sidelines, with Nicola likely to retain the same side that nearly won the Derby della Mole.

Injured: Wilfried Singo, Lyanco

COVID-19: Salvatore Sirigu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Udinese vs Torino Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Musso (GK), Rodrigo Becao, Kevin Bonifazi, Samir; Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul, Walace, Roberto Pereyra, Jens Stryger Larsen; Jayden Braaf, Fernando Llorente

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (GK); Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Christian Ansaldi; Simone Verdi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Udinese vs Torino Prediction

Udinese have slipped down the table recently, with only one win in their last five games. Torino have looked resurgent under Davide Nicola and with Antonio Sanabria enjoying an excellent start to his Granata career, we could be in for a surprise.

Udinese have been leaking goals of late so we expect Torino to pick up a crucial three points in their relegation fight.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Torino