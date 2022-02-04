Udinese vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Fresh off the back of ending their three-game losing streak, Udinese welcome Torino to the Dacia Arena on Sunday.

The visitors, on the other hand, were denied a third victory on the trot last time out and will be looking to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

Udinese ended their losing streak two weeks ago when they held on for a goalless draw against Genoa away from home.

Prior to that, Gabriele Cioffi’s men were on a three-game run, including a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lazio, which saw their Coppa Italia campaign come to an end.

With 24 points from 22 games, Udinese are currently 15th in the Serie A table, albeit with one game in hand.

Meanwhile, Torino were denied a third consecutive win last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by a resilient Sassuolo side.

Prior to that, Toro claimed a comprehensive 4-0 win over Fiorentina on January 5 before seeing off Sampdoria 2-1 five days later.

This fine run has seen Torino move into the top half of the table as they sit in 10th place after claiming 32 points from 22 games.

Udinese vs Torino Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides claiming 12 wins each from their last 31 meetings. The spoils have been shared on seven different occasions in that time.

Udinese Form Guide: D-L-L-L-W

Torino Form Guide: D-W-W-L-W

Udinese vs Torino Team News

Udinese

The hosts remain without the services of 29-year-old goalkeeper Antonio Santurro, who has been sidelined through injury. Gerard Deulofeu is currently suspended after passing the yellow card threshold.

Injured: Antonio Santurro

Suspended: Gerard Deulofeu

Torino

Andrea Belotti, Koffi Djidji, Mohamed Fares and Simone Edera are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention from the visitors. Bremer is currently suspended due to accumulated yellow card bookings.

Injured: Andrea Belotti, Koffi Djidji, Mohamed Fares, Simone Edera

Suspended: Bremer

Udinese vs Torino Predicted XI

Udinese Predicted XI (3-4-3): Daniele Padelli (GK); Nehuen Perez, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Mato Jajalo, Tolgay Arslan; Ignacio Pussetto, Beto, Isaac Success

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (GK); Ola Aina, Mergim Vojvoda, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Karol Linetty; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo, Antonio Sanabria

Udinese vs Torino Prediction

Despite the draw against Sassuolo last time out, Torino have been in rejuvenated form and will be looking to keep the ball rolling. They take on a floundering Udinese side and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Udinese 1-2 Torino

Edited by Manas Mitul