Udinese vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Udinese will continue their pre-season with a friendly against Union Berlin on Saturday at the Dolomitenstadion. They kicked off their pre-season against Lienz on Wednesday, recording an impressive 11-0 win.

Union Berlin have been very active in the pre-season, playing foru games, winning three of them. After losing 1-0 to Eintracht Braunschweig on Wednesday, they returned to winning ways against Bohemian FC on Saturday. They'll play Nottingham Forest on Saturday in their final friendly of the pre-season before taking on Chemnitzer FC in the DFB Pokal, their first competitive game of the new campaign.

Udinese, meanwhile, have a couple more games scheduled against German clubs and will conclude their pre-season against Chelsea. In their first competitive game of the season, they'll be in action in the Coppa Italia next month.

Udinese vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teasms. While Udinese have faced German opponents before, this will be the first game against an Italian side for Berlin.

Udinese's record against Italian clubs has been dismal, as they have just two wins and lost eight times. The four remaining games have ended in draws.

Udinese have played just one friendly this pre-season, scoring 11 goals and keeping a clean sheet there.

In their four friendly games in the pre-season, Berlin have scored nine goals and conceded four.

Udinese vs Union Berlin Prediction

Udinese confirmed the signing of Jaka Bijol earlier this week, and the Slovenian defender should take part in this game. Nahuel Molina is likely to join Atletico Madrid in a swap deal involving Nehuen Perez and will not be included for this match.

Berlin gave a start to Danilo Doekhi and Jamie Leweling, their summer signings in the previous game, and are in contention to make an appearance here too.

As this is the first meeting between the two teams, both teams could all out for a win. The two teams are evenly matched, so a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 Union Berlin.

Udinese vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: Udinese to score first - Yes.

