Udinese vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Union Berlin continue their pre-season preparations at the Dolomitenstadion in Lienz, Austria on Saturday against Udinese.

The Irons Ones are coming off the back of a 2-1 loss to Cypriot side Pafos. Dominique Heintz opened the scoring for Berlin in the 48th minute before Bruno equalized for Pafos, 21 minutes later. Then with just three minutes of normal time left on the clock, Magomedkhabib Abdusalamov struck the winner for the Cyprus outfit.

This was their second loss in four pre-season games, having also gone down 3-2 to Zalaegerszeg two weeks ago. Union Berlin have two more friendly games, including this one, before officially starting their 2023-24 season against Astoria Walldorf in the DFB Pokal on 13 August.

This campaign is truly special for them, as the club will play in the Champions League for the first time in their history. Urs Fischer's side came fourth in the Bundesliga last season and will play in Europe for the third year running.

On the other hand, Udinese have a 100% win record in their pre-season campaign thus far. The Serie A outfit beat Klagenfurt 5-1 in their first game, before seeing off Pafos and RB Leipzig, 2-0 and 2-1 respectively.

Udinese vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese and Union Berlin have met in two previous friendlies. Berlin won the first 3-2 in July 2016 while the second ended in a 3-3 draw in July 2022.

Union Berlin have seen two wins and two defeats each from four games in this pre-season, while Udinese have won all three of theirs so far.

Udinese begin their 2023-24 season on 11 August against either Catanzaro or Foggia and this will be their last friendly game before that.

Union Berlin play Udinese and Atalanta before starting their season against Astoria Walldorf in the DFB Pokal on 13 August.

Udinese vs Union Berlin Prediction

Udinese have been on a fine run of form this summer, maintaining a 100% win record in the pre-season. Union Berlin, meanwhile, have been inconsistent in recent matches.

If this was an official game, we would likely forecast a win for the Iron Ones, but in this case, the Serie A outfit could spring a surprise.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Union Berlin

Udinese vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Udinese to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes