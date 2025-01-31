Udinese vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Udinese lock horns with a struggling Venezia side in an important encounter at the Buenergy Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Udinese vs Venezia Preview

Venezia are currently in 19th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled to make their mark in the top flight this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Udinese, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The hosts slumped to a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of AS Roma in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Udinese vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Udinese have a slight edge over Venezia and have won four out of the last nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Venezia's three victories.

Venezia won the reverse fixture by a 3-2 margin against Udinese in Serie A last year and have never completed a league double over the hosts in the history of the top flight.

In a run dating back to 1945, Venezia have completed a league double against only Bologna and Cagliari in Serie A and could add Udinese to their list this weekend.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Venezia in Serie A and have managed to win each of their last three such games in the competition.

Udinese are winless in their last six home games in Serie A.

Udinese vs Venezia Prediction

Udinese are in the midst of a rut at the Bluenergy Stadium and have a point to prove to their home crowd on Saturday. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Venezia have pulled off the occasional upset this season but remain consigned to the relegation zone ahead of this game. Udinese are the better team on paper and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Udinese 1-0 Venezia

Udinese vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Udinese to keep a clean sheet - Yes

