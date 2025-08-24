Udinese vs Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25th 2025

Udinese will invite Verona to Bluenergy Stadium in their Serie A campaign opener on Monday. Both teams secured mid-table finishes last season and will look to improve upon that record.

The hosts got their 2025-26 season underway with a comfortable 2-0 home triumph over second-tier side Carrarese in the Coppa Italia first round. Arthur Atta broke the deadlock in the first half, and Iker Bravo doubled their lead in the 59th minute.

The Mastini met third-tier side Audace Cerignola in the Coppa Italia last week. Second-half substitute Domagoj Bradarić gave them the lead in the 55th minute, and late drama ensued as Miguel Ángel Sainz-Maza pulled Audace level in stoppage time. They won 4-2 in the ensuing penalty shootout.

Udinese vs Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 71 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these games, recording 23 wins apiece, and 25 games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the Friulani last season. After a goalless draw at home, they registered a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Udinese concluded their 2024-25 league campaign on a three-game losing streak, conceding seven goals.

The Mastini, meanwhile, went unbeaten in their last three league games of the 2024-25 season.

The visitors have conceded one goal apiece in their last four away games in Serie A.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the campaign-opening match of the league season since 1947, when they met in the Serie B opener.

Udinese vs Verona Prediction

The Friulani recorded a home win while keeping a clean sheet in the Coppa Italia last week and will look to continue that form. Notably, they have failed to score in their last three meetings against the visitors. They have suffered just one loss in their last eight home games in this fixture, keeping four clean sheets.

There are no reported absentees for the home side, though Maduka Okoye will miss this match as he will serve a two-month suspension.

The Gialloblù registered a narrow win on penalties last week, extending their unbeaten streak in competitive games to four matches. They have won just two of their last 12 league games, with both triumphs registered on their travels.

Nicolas Valentini was injured in the Coppa Italia last week and will be sidelined for at least six weeks. Tomas Suslov suffered a serious knee injury in training and remains sidelined for a significant spell.

While the hosts have struggled in recent meetings against Verona, the Friulani have no absentees for this match, and considering their home record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Udinese 2-1 Verona

Udinese vs Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

