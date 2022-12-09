Udinese vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th December 2022

Udinese will play host to West Ham at Dacia Arena in a club friendly on Saturday.

Udinese vs West Ham Preview

The Serie A side will host three friendly matches to bring their year to a close, with league action set to return in early January. They were held by Tabor Sezana 1-1 in their first friendly last week and will face Athletic Bilbao after West Ham. Despite their eighth position in the standings, Udinese’s campaign remains unsettled.

Le Zebrette have not won any games since their last victory on October 3. They have accumulated four draws and one defeat, with coach Andrea Sottil clamoring for a change of attitude. The West Ham meeting will be another test for Udinese, who are aiming for a continental qualification by the end of the season.

The visitors went for the World Cup break on the back of three successive defeats, two in the Premier League and one in the League Cup. But a 4-2 win over Cambridge United in a friendly on Tuesday has certainly lifted spirits at the London Stadium. The Udinese clash comes a week before another exhibition game against Fulham.

Unlike Udinese, the Hammers will resume league action this month with a trip to the Emirates to face Premier League leaders Arsenal on Boxing Day. They will later host Brentford to wrap up their 2022 activities. David Moyes will likely use the clash against Udinese to scrutinize his squad before hitting the road.

Udinese vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will be playing against each other for the first time.

Udinese have recorded one win in their last five home matches, drawing thrice and losing once.

Udinese have conceded six times in their last five games, scoring five times.

West Ham have won twice in their last five away games, drawing once and losing twice.

Udinese have drawn four of their last five matches, losing once, while West Ham have won twice and lost thrice.

Udinese vs West Ham Prediction

The Italian side will be without up to five players, who have been sidelined with injuries, including Brazilian center-back Rodrigo Becão. Beto, Udinese's top scorer with six goals, will be willing to prove his worth against the Premier League side.

The visitors will hope to record another away win following their success against Cambridge United, but they will face top-tier opposition this time

The meeting could end in a draw due to the bragging rights the Serie A and Premier League sides will seek to claim.

Prediction: Udinese 2-2 West Ham

Udinese vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Udinese to score first – No

Tip 4: West Ham to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes