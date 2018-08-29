Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League 18/19: Everything you should know before Thursday's Draw

Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    29 Aug 2018, 09:01 IST

The
The latest edition of the UEFA Champions League has arrived

The UEFA Champions League is just around the corner, with the group-stage draw set to happen on the 30th of August in Monaco. Real Madrid come off the back of their third consecutive Champions League title, while Juventus are without the services of Gianluigi Buffon, who decided to pen a contract with PSG in July.

Barcelona's new captain Lionel Messi openly expressed his ambitions to reclaim the prestigious trophy, while Jose Mourinho looks to bring back United's former glory. All of the above statements only exaggerate the level of intensity and the amount of excitement this new season will bring to us, so before we begin, let's have a look at everything we need to know before the draw on Thursday.

Date: August 30th, 2018

Time: 18:00 GMT (22:30 IST)

Venue: the Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

Where to Watch: https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/ (live streaming)

Number of Teams: 32

Defending Champions: Real Madrid CF ( 🇪🇸)

Most Titles: Real Madrid CF (13)

Location of the Final: Estadio Wanda Metropolitano (Madrid, ESP)

Pot 1

Real M
Real Madrid lifted their third consecutive Champions League title last season

Pot 1 consists of the champions of the top six leagues in Europe according to their UEFA ranking along with the winners of the previous Champions League and Europa League. Consistent domestic league winners such as Bayern Munich, PSG, and Juventus find themselves in Pot 1 yet again and are the favorites to top their respective groups.

The three most followed Spanish teams of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and FC Barcelona are looking to continue the country's European dominance as fans expect them to seamlessly reach the latter stage of the tournament.

E
Pot 1 for the UEFA Champions League 2018/19 group stage draw

Real Madrid did lose star player Cristiano Ronaldo to fellow pot members Juventus, who have spent an enormous amount of money to bring in players like João Cancelo and Douglas Costa to the club.

The 2015 finalists are shaping up for another lengthy European campaign after narrowly falling short ever since. Ronaldo is expected to form a fearsome front three with the aforementioned Costa and Argentinian sensation Paulo Dybala.

Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow recently won the Russian Premier League, and have bolstered their squad with the loan signings of Benedikt Höwedes and PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will naturally want to improve their record in the Champions League, and the addition of Riyad Mahrez on the right wing means that they have one of the fiercest attacking three in the competition, something that has proved vital for the previous winner's campaign.

Click on Next to view Pot 2

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Old Trafford Football Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Allianz Arena
Pranav Byakod
CONTRIBUTOR
"Play for the name on the front of the shirt, and they'll remember the name on the back." - Tony Adams
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Everything you need to...
RELATED STORY
5 players with the most assists in UEFA Champions League...
RELATED STORY
11 Players You Didn't Know Barcelona Almost Signed
RELATED STORY
Reports: Champions League set for massive change this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Best football clubs of the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Most Entertaining Matches In The Champions League...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 Contenders to win the Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
8 players who can equal Gento's record of most Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Matches Points Table
Play-offs
FT CRV SAL
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Salzburg
FT BAT PSV
2 - 3
 BATE vs PSV
FT BEN PAO
1 - 1
 Benfica vs PAOK
FT YOU DIN
1 - 1
 Young Boys vs Dinamo Zagreb
FT VID AEK
1 - 2
 Vidi vs AEK Athens
FT AJA DYN
3 - 1
 Ajax vs Dynamo Kyiv
FT DIN YOU
1 - 2
 Dinamo Zagreb vs Young Boys
FT AEK VID
1 - 1
 AEK Athens vs Vidi
FT DYN AJA
0 - 0
 Dynamo Kyiv vs Ajax
Tomorrow SAL CRV 12:30 AM Salzburg vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow PSV BAT 12:30 AM PSV vs BATE
Tomorrow PAO BEN 12:30 AM PAOK vs Benfica
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Contact Us Advertise with Us