UEFA Champions League 18/19: The eight groups

Pranav Byakod

Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kick won the best goal of last season's Champions League

The eight groups for this year's UEFA Champions League have been set, and there are quite a few exciting encounters to look out for. All the major clubs from Europe's top five leagues, including the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, both the Manchester clubs and a new-look Juventus, will be looking to reach the business stage of the tournament and maybe even take the prestigious title of Champions League winners.

Before the group stage draw went underway, some of the UEFA Champions League awards were given to the respective players. Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham won the President's award for his outstanding achievements in professional football.

Costa Rican and Real Madrid shot-stopper Keylor Navas won the UEFA Goalkeeper of the Season title after helping the club lift their third successive Champion's League, while fellow teammate and captain Sergio Ramos won yet another UEFA Defender of the Season award.

Captain of the World Cup finalists and winner of the Golden Ball, Croatian midfielder Luka Modric took home his second successive UEFA Midfielder of the Season award. Everybody already knew who'd win the UEFA Forward of the Season award, as record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo just can't stop creating history.

Now after reading through last season's awards winners, let's take a look at all the eight groups drawn by Diego Forlan and Ricardo Kaka at the ceremony in Monaco.

