UEFA Champions League 2017/18, Liverpool 4-2 TSG Hoffenheim (Agg 6-3): 5 Talking Points

Liverpool's heavy metal football dumps Hoffenheim out of Europe's elite competition.

24 Aug 2017

Liverpool have made their way into the UEFA Champions League

Liverpool 4-2 TSG Hoffenheim (aggregate: 6-3)

Goals: Liverpool - Can 10', 21', Salah 18', Firmino 64'; Uth 29', Wagner 79'

"That's f*****g football!" exclaimed Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool completed a fine move to score their third goal on the night. The second leg of their Champions League qualifier against TSC Hoffenheim was considered as a potential banana skin by many before the match. The Reds, on the night were, however, absolutely lethal as they thrashed their German counterparts 4-2 in front of the vociferous Anfield.

A 21-minute blitzkrieg in the first half saw Liverpool earn an unassailable three goal lead thanks to a double from Emre Can and a first Anfield goal for Mohammad Salah. Roberto Firmino scored the fourth and sealed Liverpool's entry into the holy grail that is Champions League.

Here are the five biggest talking points from another famous European night at Anfield where a young Hoffenheim side got hammered by Klopp's Reds.

#1 A perfect start from Liverpool blows away Hoffenheim

Heavy metal football seemed to have been the flavour of the night for Liverpool as they played like a pack of hungry wolves right from the first whistle. Though Hoffenheim's flawed strategies helped Liverpool's cause it was the destructive nature of Liverpool's attacking unit which ended Hoffenheim's hopes in the first 20 minutes itself.

Emre Can arrived late in the box and scored the first with some help from a covering defender. Mohammad Salah was in the right place at the right time to double their lead while Can scored his second after some brilliant work on the left flank by Mane and Firmino.

This was one of the club's most commanding starts in Europe since a 4-0 humbling of Real Madrid in 2008 with their attack genuinely looking capable of tearing down any team on their day.