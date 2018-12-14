UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 possible RO16 matches that fans would love to watch

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16

As the group stages of Europe's elite club competition, UEFA Champions League wrapped up last night, only 16 clubs remain in the competition. Even if the competition features Europe's best teams, one interesting piece of trivia is the fact that none of the 32 teams managed to clinch all the maximum 18 points that were up for grabs.

The top 16 teams that managed to secure first and second positions respectively, in the eight groups were as follows:

Group A: Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid

Group B: Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur

Group C: Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool FC

Group D: FC Porto, Schalke 04

Group E: Bayern Munchen, Ajax

Group F: Manchester City, Lyon

Group G: Real Madrid, Roma

Group H: Juventus, Manchester United

With all the 16 teams being the deadliest teams in Europe, the stage is set for some mouth-watering clashes in the Round of 16, the draw for which will be held on the 17th of December 2018 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Let's look at the picks for top 5 potential Round of 16 clashes which will be a clash of some European giants - some previous champions and some worthy contenders!

Disclaimer: There are multiple possible draws for each team in the RO16. But these 5 clashes would be amazing to watch.

#1 Borussia Dortmund v Liverpool FC

Liverpool v Borussia Dortmund - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Second Leg

There is no doubt that Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool are currently Europe's most attacking lineups, and their first and second positions respectively in different groups hand out a potential Round of 16 tie in the UEFA Champions League.

It will not be the first return for Jurgen Klopp at the Signal Iduna Park where he spent 7 successful seasons winning the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal and the DFL-Supercup with the German club. Liverpool and Dortmund clashed in the Europa League two seasons ago where the English club prevailed with a 5-4 aggregate.

What makes the clash so mouth-watering is the attacking lineup of both the squads - Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer, Mario Gotze and Jadon Sancho against Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Both the clubs are currently on top of their respective national leagues.

