UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward to on Match Day 1

Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
991   //    15 Sep 2018, 16:46 IST

The Group Stage matches for UEFA Champions League 2018-19 start from 18th September 2018. There will be a number of matches between top teams from the best leagues in Europe. The likes of Machester City and Liverpool would represent the Premier League, whereas all the Champions League regulars in Real Madrid, Barcelona, PSG, Bayern, and Juventus would represent the best talent in Europe.

Real Madrid have won the last three titles and the Champions League winners have been dominated by Spanish sides over the past 10 years. Inter Milan, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all won in the recent past, but it has been the teams from La Liga who have left a mark of continuous success in the tournament with Guardiola's Barcelona and Zidane's Real Madrid tasting back to back successes.

Now without Ronaldo, Real Madrid are looking to rebuild, and other teams would be looking to take advantage of this. We will get a taste of all this action starting from MatchDay 1 of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage.

Here, we take a look at 8 of the best match-ups to look forward to from MatchDay 1 of the UEFA Champions League 2018-19:

#1 Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
Leo Messi has made Barca's Champions League intentions clear

The Spanish champions Barcelona will face the Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven in the first match of the UEFA Champions League group stage. Barcelona have always been strong competitors in the group stage of the competition and will be a tough challenge for PSV Eindhoven. The revamped Barcelona squad with the arrivals of Malcom and Arthur have already started the La Liga season on a strong note and will be looking to register their first win against PSV and get three points on the board.

For PSV, they have done really well to get through the playoffs and get to the Group Stages but they would have to go above and beyond and a point away from home would be a good result for them.

1 / 8 NEXT
Vishal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
