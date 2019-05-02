×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 3 Players who were brilliant for the Blaugrana

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
228   //    02 May 2019, 09:04 IST

Barca have one foot in the final
Barca have one foot in the final

The Blaugrana have given themselves a great chance of reaching this year's Champions League final with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Semi-finals.

Liverpool started the game brightly and looked sharp on the counter-attack. The game looked evenly matched with both sides looking equally dangerous with the ball. However, Barcelona opened the scoring through ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who slotted the ball into the back of the net from a brilliant cross by Jordi Alba.

Liverpool looked the more threating side during the first quarter of the second half and forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a couple of saves. James Milner had the best opportunity to bring Liverpool back on level terms, but his shot went straight into the hands of the Barcelona shot-stopper.

Lionel Messi scored the vital second goal for Barcelona against the run of play and completed his brace seven minutes later with an outrageous free-kick.

Ousmane Dembele had the opportunity to kill the tie with almost the last kick of the game but scuffed his shot straight into the hands of Alisson.

We pick 3 players who were brilliant for the Blaugrana against Liverpool:


#3 Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba created 4 chances in the first half for Barcelona
Jordi Alba created 4 chances in the first half for Barcelona

Jordi Alba was one of Barcelona's best players on the pitch and did an exceptional job of defending against Mo Salah, as well as helping his teammates in the attack.

The Spaniard is known for his attacking qualities and caused Liverpool all sorts of problems with his runs in behind the backline.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old created four chances in the first half itself, more than any other player on the pitch.

He assisted Luis Suarez for the goal with a brilliant cross and his link-up play with the Uruguayan was just mesmerising to watch. Jordi Alba was pivotal in the 3-0 annihilation of Liverpool and was definitely one of the contenders for the Man of the Match award.

#2 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez came back to haunt his former side
Luis Suarez came back to haunt his former side

There seemed to be no love lost between Luis Suarez and Liverpool when the two faced each other at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old came back to haunt his former side, opening the scoring for the Blaugrana with a brilliant finish and rubbing salt on the wounds of the Liverpool supporters with his celebration.

He was unlucky not to score his second, with his shot hitting the crossbar. The Uruguayan kept the defenders on their toes, always looking to run behind the Liverpool backline. The attacker managed 3 shots, created 1 chance and completed 4 of his 6 attempted dribbles.


1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Luis Suarez Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Champions League: Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool, 5 men who won the game for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Barcelona and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Barcelona players Liverpool wished they had
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona vs Liverpool - 3 key battles you cannot miss
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Liverpool preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Liverpool players Barcelona wished they had
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 5 Players who were brilliant in midweek
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Barcelona players who will be decisive against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 clashes to look out for in Barcelona vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why FC Barcelona will defeat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us