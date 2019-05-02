UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool: 3 Players who were brilliant for the Blaugrana

Barca have one foot in the final

The Blaugrana have given themselves a great chance of reaching this year's Champions League final with a 3-0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Semi-finals.

Liverpool started the game brightly and looked sharp on the counter-attack. The game looked evenly matched with both sides looking equally dangerous with the ball. However, Barcelona opened the scoring through ex-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez, who slotted the ball into the back of the net from a brilliant cross by Jordi Alba.

Liverpool looked the more threating side during the first quarter of the second half and forced Marc-Andre Ter Stegen into a couple of saves. James Milner had the best opportunity to bring Liverpool back on level terms, but his shot went straight into the hands of the Barcelona shot-stopper.

Lionel Messi scored the vital second goal for Barcelona against the run of play and completed his brace seven minutes later with an outrageous free-kick.

Ousmane Dembele had the opportunity to kill the tie with almost the last kick of the game but scuffed his shot straight into the hands of Alisson.

We pick 3 players who were brilliant for the Blaugrana against Liverpool:

#3 Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba created 4 chances in the first half for Barcelona

Jordi Alba was one of Barcelona's best players on the pitch and did an exceptional job of defending against Mo Salah, as well as helping his teammates in the attack.

The Spaniard is known for his attacking qualities and caused Liverpool all sorts of problems with his runs in behind the backline.

The 27-year-old created four chances in the first half itself, more than any other player on the pitch.

He assisted Luis Suarez for the goal with a brilliant cross and his link-up play with the Uruguayan was just mesmerising to watch. Jordi Alba was pivotal in the 3-0 annihilation of Liverpool and was definitely one of the contenders for the Man of the Match award.

#2 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez came back to haunt his former side

There seemed to be no love lost between Luis Suarez and Liverpool when the two faced each other at Camp Nou.

The 32-year-old came back to haunt his former side, opening the scoring for the Blaugrana with a brilliant finish and rubbing salt on the wounds of the Liverpool supporters with his celebration.

He was unlucky not to score his second, with his shot hitting the crossbar. The Uruguayan kept the defenders on their toes, always looking to run behind the Liverpool backline. The attacker managed 3 shots, created 1 chance and completed 4 of his 6 attempted dribbles.

