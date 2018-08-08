UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Everything you need to know about the draw
Top European clubs compete to win the prestigious Champions League, which is conducted by Union of European Football Associations(UEFA).
Of the 32 nations competing in the tournament, 26 have automatically qualified and the remaining spots will be filled through the qualifier matches, which will be played on 21/22 and 28/29 August.
The 32 teams will then be then split into four seeding pots. The top pot i.e Pot 1 consists of the best teams in the lot - UEFA Champions League title holders, UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of six highest-ranked football associations.
The rest of the pots are decided based on the club coefficient rankings. The coefficients of the already qualified teams are mentioned below. The draw is held in such a way that no team will play a club from their nation.
The much-anticipated group stage draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on 30 August.
Date: 30 August 2018
Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.
Automatic Qualifiers for 2018/19:
Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletico Madrid, Valencia
Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim
England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United
Italy: Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Roma, Napoli
France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, AS Monaco
Russia: CSKA Moskva, Lokomotiv Moskva
Portugal: Porto
Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk
Belgium: Club Brugge
Turkey: Galatasaray
Czech: Viktoria Plzeň
Pot 1:
Title Holders: Real Madrid
UEFA Europa League winners: Atlético Madrid
Spain League Winners: Barcelona
Germany League Winners: Bayern München
England League Winners: Manchester City
Italy League Winners: Juventus
France League Winners: Paris Saint-Germain
Russia League Winners: Lokomotiv Moskva
Cofficients of other teams which have qualified for group stages:
Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - 89.000
Porto (Portugal) - 86.000
Manchester United (England) - 82.000
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - 81.000
Napoli (Italy) - 78.000
Tottenham Hotspur (England) - 67.000
Roma (Italy) - 64.000
Liverpool (England) - 62.000
Schalke (Germany) - 62.000
Lyon (France) - 59.500
Monaco (France) - 57.000
CSKA Moskva (Russia) - 45.000
Valencia (Spain) - 36.000
Viktoria Plzeň (Czech) - 33.000
Club Brugge (Belgium) - 29.500
Galatasaray (Turkey) - 29.500
Internazionale Milano (Italy) - 16.000
Hoffenheim (Germany) - 14.285
Season Calendar:
Group Stage Match Day dates:
Matchday one: 18/19 September
Matchday two: 2/3 October
Matchday three: 23/24 October
Matchday four: 6/7 November
Matchday five: 27/28 November
Matchday six: 11/12 December
Round of 16 draw: 17 December, Nyon
Round of 16 Match Day dates:
First leg: 12/13/19/20 February
Second leg: 5/6/12/13 February
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 15 March, Nyon
Quarter-final dates:
First leg: 9/10 April
Second leg: 16/17 April
Semi-final dates:
First leg: 30 April/ 1 May
Second leg: 7/8 May
Finale date: 1 June - Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid
All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA
