UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Everything you need to know about the draw

Top European clubs compete to win the prestigious Champions League, which is conducted by Union of European Football Associations(UEFA).

Of the 32 nations competing in the tournament, 26 have automatically qualified and the remaining spots will be filled through the qualifier matches, which will be played on 21/22 and 28/29 August.

The 32 teams will then be then split into four seeding pots. The top pot i.e Pot 1 consists of the best teams in the lot - UEFA Champions League title holders, UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of six highest-ranked football associations.

The rest of the pots are decided based on the club coefficient rankings. The coefficients of the already qualified teams are mentioned below. The draw is held in such a way that no team will play a club from their nation.

The much-anticipated group stage draw will take place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco on 30 August.

Date: 30 August 2018

Venue: Grimaldi Forum, Monaco.

Automatic Qualifiers for 2018/19:

Spain: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletico Madrid, Valencia

Germany: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Schalke, Hoffenheim

England: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United

Italy: Juventus, Internazionale Milano, Roma, Napoli

France: Paris Saint-Germain, Lyon, AS Monaco

Russia: CSKA Moskva, Lokomotiv Moskva

Portugal: Porto

Ukraine: Shakhtar Donetsk

Belgium: Club Brugge

Turkey: Galatasaray

Czech: Viktoria Plzeň

Title Holders: Real Madrid

UEFA Europa League winners: Atlético Madrid

Spain League Winners: Barcelona

Germany League Winners: Bayern München

England League Winners: Manchester City

Italy League Winners: Juventus

France League Winners: Paris Saint-Germain

Russia League Winners: Lokomotiv Moskva

Cofficients of other teams which have qualified for group stages:

Borussia Dortmund (Germany) - 89.000

Porto (Portugal) - 86.000

Manchester United (England) - 82.000

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) - 81.000

Napoli (Italy) - 78.000

Tottenham Hotspur (England) - 67.000

Roma (Italy) - 64.000

Liverpool (England) - 62.000

Schalke (Germany) - 62.000

Lyon (France) - 59.500

Monaco (France) - 57.000

CSKA Moskva (Russia) - 45.000

Valencia (Spain) - 36.000

Viktoria Plzeň (Czech) - 33.000

Club Brugge (Belgium) - 29.500

Galatasaray (Turkey) - 29.500

Internazionale Milano (Italy) - 16.000

Hoffenheim (Germany) - 14.285

Group Stage Match Day dates:

Matchday one: 18/19 September

Matchday two: 2/3 October

Matchday three: 23/24 October

Matchday four: 6/7 November

Matchday five: 27/28 November

Matchday six: 11/12 December

Round of 16 draw: 17 December, Nyon

Round of 16 Match Day dates:

First leg: 12/13/19/20 February

Second leg: 5/6/12/13 February

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 15 March, Nyon

Quarter-final dates:

First leg: 9/10 April

Second leg: 16/17 April

Semi-final dates:

First leg: 30 April/ 1 May

Second leg: 7/8 May

Finale date: 1 June - Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid

All dates are provisional and subject to change by UEFA

Follow Sportskeeda to keep yourself updated on all the latest sports news, football transfers, and predictions.