UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Jose Mourinho believes Porto can defeat Liverpool and explains why

What's the story?

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has explained why he believes old club Porto will defeat Liverpool in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League.

In case you didn't know...

Porto has been drawn with favourites Liverpool in the quarter-final fixture of the Champions League after establishing a spirited comeback against Roma in the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool famously knocked the Portuguese outfit out of the European competition on their journey to the finals in Kiev.

Porto has not lifted the Champions League trophy since they won it with Mourinho back in 2004. Liverpool, on the other hand, is looking at winning their first major European title since 2005.

The heart of the matter

Mourinho is confident that Porto can avenge their elimination last season because Liverpool is currently focused on their Premier League battle with Manchester City.

Speaking at the ANTF Forum, the Portuguese said (via Metro UK), "Porto have a chance to win and go through. Compared with last season, I think Sergio Conceicao will ask himself questions about what happened in order to do something different this time around."

"The tie is open and what happened last year, I believe, can play for Porto in both games. Liverpool have absolutely fantastic individual quality, but they are disputing the league title which means that they will not rest players in the previous game or between the two games."

Liverpool went back to second place on the Premier League table after Manchester City earned a crucial three points from their win over Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

What's next?

While Porto is next scheduled to face Boavista in the Primeira Liga this weekend, Liverpool has a crucial league game against Southampton on Saturday.

