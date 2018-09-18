Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions

Harshvardhan Bidasaria
Top 5 / Top 10
2.83K   //    18 Sep 2018, 18:25 IST

Paris Saint-Germain v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League
The Champions League is back!!!!

It is that time of the year again. 32 teams start their journey once again to fight it out in the hopes of lifting that beautiful big eared cup, and be called the champions of Europe.

Matchday 1 presents a large number of absolutely delicious match-ups. We look at the individual matches and try to predict who will remain standing when the dust settles at the end of Matchday 1.

Group A - Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, AS Monaco

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Atletico Madrid will be looking to make an impression

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge from Belgium and Borussia Dortmund from Germany go up against each other at Jan Breydel Stadion in Bruges. The Belgians often struggle in the UCL and they will be trying to put an end to their winless run in the elite competition.

The Millionaires aim to kick off their campaign in style and everything points to the fact that they will go all guns blazing in their opener. Look-out for Marco Reus, who decided to stay put at the club in the summer transfer window

Prediction: 1-2

Monaco vs Atletico Madrid

Stade Louis II in Monaco will host Tuesday's game between AS Monaco and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. Monaco faced all sorts of problems in the group stage last term, with the team being able to pick up only 2 points from a possible 18 in the process.

Les Rouges et Blancs are no longer the exciting side from a couple of seasons ago, and it is no surprise they are seen as the underdogs.

Los Rojiblancos probably have all the motivation necessary for the Champions League this season as they'll be the hosts to the finals in June. Antoine Griezmann is likely to pose a big threat for the opposition defenders in their Champions League opener.

Prediction: 0-2

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Jurgen Klopp Jose Mourinho Pep Guardiola
