UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 2 predictions

Harshvardhan Bidasaria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 258 // 02 Oct 2018, 15:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matchday 1 saw some intense, jaw dropping, astounding, dumfounding, and shocking action. Where Messi scored a hattrick and one-upped himself against his eternal rival Ronaldo. It will be another week where Messi would prevail as Ronaldo received a one game suspension for 'supposedly' physically accusing a player who dived in the box.

Matchday 2 promises the same amount of action if not more, with some exciting matches lined up from October 2 to 4.

Group A - Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, AS Monaco

Atletico Madrid will be looking to make an impression

Atletico Madrid vs Club Brugge

After recording a difficult 2-1 win over Monaco in their first matchup, Atletico will be looking to cement top position in Group A when they host Club Brugge at their Estadio Wanda Metropolitano. The Spanish side are a force to be reckoned with when playing at home and seeing that they can count on key players for the game, we are tempted to put our money on Los Rojiblancos. Club Brugge eventually failed to grab something from their match against Dortmund, meaning that the visitors should be low on confidence ahead of the trip to Madrid.

Prediction: 3-0

Borussia Dortmund vs AS Monaco

Despite failing to impress in their opener against the Belgium club, Dortmund eventually won the match. The Millionaires were very fortunate to pick up all three points from the Club Brugge game. The Bundesliga side aim to move one step closer to booking their place in the Champions League knockout stages and they'll probably think of hammering the French side seeing that they hammered Nurnberg 7-0 in their last home game. Monaco made a very slow start to the season and we believe that the Ligue 1 side are going to return home empty-handed.

Prediction: 2-1

1 / 8 NEXT