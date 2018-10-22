UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Matchday 3 predictions

Harshvardhan Bidasaria FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 629 // 22 Oct 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The trophy is up for grabs for whoever stands tall after the dust settles

Manchester United will see their prodigal son return in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, as a rampaging Juventus side head to the Old Trafford in Group H. Elsewhere FC Barcelona will have to make do without the injured talisman, Lionel Messi against Inter Milan at the Nou Camp.

There are plenty of other mouthwatering ties across Europe to look forward to as Borussia Dortmund host Atletico, Paris SG take on SSC Napoli, while the English Premier League champions Man City are away at Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine.

Group A - Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, AS Monaco

Atletico Madrid will be looking to make an impression

Club Brugge vs AS Monaco

Club Brugge from the Belgian First Division and AS Monaco face each other at Jan Breydel stadium. Following an unlucky 1-0 defeat to Dortmund in their season opener, Brugge were outclassed by Atletico in Madrid. The Belgian champions are on a 12 game winless run in the Champions League.

Monaco are no different as they have been struggling in all competitions ever since their top players left the club and we do not believe that the visitors are capable of spoiling the party on Wednesday.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 AS Monaco

Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid

All eyes will be on the Westfalenstadion when BVB and Atletico Madrid face each other in the Group A heavyweights clash. Dortmund kicked off their CL campaign with a 1-0 win in Belgium, with the German team also rolling over Monaco 3-0 next.

Lucien Favre's side are the team to watch in this group and they are definitely capable of grabbing something against Atletico Madrid. Los Rojiblancos will rely on their water-tight defence and we are positive that fans will see a low-scoring game.

Paco Alcacer has been scoring goals left and right this season and he will be someone to watch out for.

Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Atletico Madrid

1 / 8 NEXT