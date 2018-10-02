Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Tottenham v Barcelona

George Howson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
224   //    02 Oct 2018, 15:29 IST

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga

Enersto Valverde and his players will have to put Barcelona's poor results at the weekend behind them quickly, as the Catalan's travel to England to face Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs are under pressure themselves, though, having surrendered a lead away against Inter Milan in the previous group game and could easily face elimination at this stage if they remain pointless after this match. This is one of the standout ties of the second group stage matches and Wembley's big pitch will allow the quality players of both sides to express themselves.

Previous Matches

Huddersfield 0-2 Tottenham (Premier League)

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Tottenham climbed into the Champions League spots after another win on Saturday.

A first half Harry Kane brace saw Tottenham stroll past a Huddersfield Town side that is still without its first win this campaign. Kane first scored with his head and then from the penalty spot as Spurs rise to 4th place in the Premier League. The home side had their chances, though, but failed to convert on another poor afternoon for The Terriers. The Lilywhites looked comfortable throughout but manager Mauricio Pochettino was forced to substitute both Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele at half-time due to injuries sustained in this game.

Barcleona 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
Barcelona were held at the Camp Nou for the second time in a row on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Barcelona required a late Munir El Haddadi goal to salvage a point against Athletic Biblao at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana typically had the lion's share of possession and almost all the opportunities to score, but it was the visitors who took the lead late in the first half through Óscar de Marcos. Jordi Alba lost his man and the Basques incredibly drew first blood. Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and even Lionel Messi all spurned chances to equalise and it took Munir to tap in a Messi rebound to regain parity. Barcelona will have to be more clinical if they're to get anything on Wednesday night.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham

E
Predicted Tottenham Lineup to face Barcelona

Pochettino revealed that Deli Alli will miss this game due to his reoccurring thigh problem. Moussa Dembele, Jan Vertonghen, Christian Eriksen and Hugo Lloris are all doubts for this match, however, some could start. In particular, Vertonghen and Dembele, who have both played down their injuries. With Lloris a doubt and Michel Vorm out due to his injury, that'll mean Paulo Gazzaniga will remain in goal, with 19-year-old Alfie Whiteman starting on the bench against Barcelona. Overall, it's the same 11 that started against Huddersfield, but don't rule out Victor Wanyama or Moussa Sissoko starting if the injuries worsen.

Barcelona

P
Predicted Barcelona lineup to face Tottenham

Sergi Roberto will miss this match due to injury, with Nelson Semedo the most likely replacement for the Spaniard, but I believe Coutinho will be moved into midfield with Ousmane Dembele coming back into the 11. There's a possibilty for Sergio Busquets to re-enter the fray, but with a midfield as packed as Barcelona's it'll be a challenge for him to force his way back in. Elsewhere, Samuel Umtiti should return after serving his La Liga ban.

Key Player: Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga
Suarez could be key to how Wednesday's match will go

Luis Suarez was already one of the most prolific goalscorers in the world before he joined Barcelona, and the Uruguayan has improved like a fine wine as he's aged. He's scored 25 league goals or more in the past 3 seasons and is in decent form this campaign too. Suarez knows Tottenham well from his time at Liverpool and knows the back of the net even better. With service from the likes of Messi, Coutinho and Rakitic, you'd be a brave man to bet against him scoring.

Home away from Home for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Spurs' new stadium still isn't finished, so Wembley will continue to host their home matches

Tottenham have been the butt of many a joke this season with regards to their new stadium. Spurs said goodbye to the old White Hart Lane at the end of the 2016-17 season and were meant to have the new stadium finished for the beginning of this one. That hasn't happen, though, with delays a plenty for safety concerns. The Lilywhites really struggled at Wembley when they first moved there but have been doing better as of late. Every game is a bit of an away game for the North London side, they even had to play their "home" Carabao Cup match at Milton Keynes' ground. Barcelona will pose a real threat to Spurs, even without the lack of home advantage, this will be not much short of the ultimate challenge.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-3 Barcelona

Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
I'm predicting Pochettino to leave Wembley a dissapointed man

Danny Rose has come out in the media and stated that this is a "must win" game for Tottenham, but I don't believe Spurs will get one. With Wembley's huge pitch allowing the likes of Coutinho, Suarez, Rakitic, Dembele and Messi space to thrive in, Barcelona will be scoring. Spurs are an impressive side, but I don't think they have the quality to really hurt Barca, although I do think that Kane will get Tottenham on the board. Spurs will have to pick up all 6 points against PSV in their next two games to have any hope of making the knockout stages.


Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Harry Kane
George Howson
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
22-year-old Automotive Engineer with a passion for sports journalism, in particular Formula 1 and Football. I don't beat around the bush, I don't hold back, I let you know exactly what I think, because honesty is crucial when reporting and writing.
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group B 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: 3 talking points ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona:...
RELATED STORY
Four reasons why FC Barcelona can defeat Tottenham in UCL...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs Tottenham: A True Test Of Barcelona's...
RELATED STORY
5 famous football jinxes which have stood the test of time
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
Top 20 club websites in the world
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
Today HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
Today JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
Tomorrow OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
Tomorrow ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
Tomorrow BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
Tomorrow AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
Tomorrow PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
Tomorrow LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us