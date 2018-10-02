Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Real Madrid predicted XI vs CSKA Moscow

Atharva Khadilkar
ANALYST
Preview
22   //    02 Oct 2018, 06:58 IST

Real Madrid has traveled to the Russian capital of Moscow, where they will take on Russian Premier League giants CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night. Los Blancos will be hoping to get back to winning ways after losing and drawing in their last two outings versus Sevilla and Atletico Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui has to cater to the absences of Isco and Marcelo who are injured. Gareth Bale was suspected to have suffered a muscle injury too, but reports have proven otherwise. Sergio Ramos also misses out after being handed a rest.

Let’s have a look at the Whites’ eleven as they seek to get a win at the Luzhniki Stadium.



Defense

Keylor Navas will probably get the nods in the UEFA Champions League ahead of Thibaut Courtois. The former Levante goalie started and shut store in the 3-0 win over Roma two weeks ago and will be keen on repeating the feat in Russia’s capital.

Nacho Fernandez is likely to replace Sergio Ramos in the center of the defense. On the other hand, Raphael Varane is expected to keep his place at a ground where he was crowned world champion nearly three months back.

Marcelo’s injury could finally see Sergio Reguilon get the nod in the starting line-up. Dani Carvajal is the favorite to start as the right fullback.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Gareth Bale Sergio Ramos
