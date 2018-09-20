UEFA Champions League 2018-19: The best goals from Match Day 1

Sreeram Krishnaswamy

FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B

UEFA Champions League has seen some great goals in its coveted history. Just rewinding back to last year, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning bicycle kick against Juventus, ironically his current team. In the final last year, Gareth Bale scored a bicycle in a very similar fashion to give Real Madrid the lead. Lionel Messi has had his fair share of historic goals in the Champions League. His goal against Bayern Munich where he lobbed the ball over Manuel Neuer, flooring Jerome Boateng in the process, was voted Goal of the Year in 2015. He has also scored a beautiful goal against Real Madrid in the 2011 semi-finals.

The great players always score some great goals. But some great goals are score by some lesser known players as well. The opening round of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League has seen a total of 45 goals and only one game was scoreless. We have seen some amazing goals in matchday 1 so far. Long range shots, free kicks, left foot, right foot, any way you like it. We take a look at the top 5 goals from matchday 1.

Notable Mention

Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches celebrating his goal with a gesture of gratitude to his former team supporters

The Portuguese, who finished as the best young player in UEFA Euro Cup 2016, had sort of mixed emotions when he visited Benfica. Starting for Bayern Munich, the young man performed well against his former team. His goal was a real classy one. He dribbled from his own half right to Benfica’s half and passed the ball to Lewandowski near the box. Lewandowski played Ribery in who found James Rodriguez on the overlap. James cut the ball inside and Renato Sanches stretched his legs to finish off the move. The young kid had the utmost maturity not to celebrate against his former club and the Benfica fans stood up while applauding the talent of their former man.

This goal is our notable mention since it is more of a team goal and the finish came very easily for Renato Sanches. Take nothing away from the team play though. Bayern finished the move with 5 neat touches near the box.

