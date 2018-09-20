Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: The best goals from Match Day 1

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
2.28K   //    20 Sep 2018, 23:04 IST

FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B
FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B

UEFA Champions League has seen some great goals in its coveted history. Just rewinding back to last year, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning bicycle kick against Juventus, ironically his current team. In the final last year, Gareth Bale scored a bicycle in a very similar fashion to give Real Madrid the lead. Lionel Messi has had his fair share of historic goals in the Champions League. His goal against Bayern Munich where he lobbed the ball over Manuel Neuer, flooring Jerome Boateng in the process, was voted Goal of the Year in 2015. He has also scored a beautiful goal against Real Madrid in the 2011 semi-finals.

The great players always score some great goals. But some great goals are score by some lesser known players as well. The opening round of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League has seen a total of 45 goals and only one game was scoreless. We have seen some amazing goals in matchday 1 so far. Long range shots, free kicks, left foot, right foot, any way you like it. We take a look at the top 5 goals from matchday 1.

Notable Mention

Renato Sanches


SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E
Renato Sanches celebrating his goal with a gesture of gratitude to his former team supporters

The Portuguese, who finished as the best young player in UEFA Euro Cup 2016, had sort of mixed emotions when he visited Benfica. Starting for Bayern Munich, the young man performed well against his former team. His goal was a real classy one. He dribbled from his own half right to Benfica’s half and passed the ball to Lewandowski near the box. Lewandowski played Ribery in who found James Rodriguez on the overlap. James cut the ball inside and Renato Sanches stretched his legs to finish off the move. The young kid had the utmost maturity not to celebrate against his former club and the Benfica fans stood up while applauding the talent of their former man.

This goal is our notable mention since it is more of a team goal and the finish came very easily for Renato Sanches. Take nothing away from the team play though. Bayern finished the move with 5 neat touches near the box.

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Roberto Firmino
Sreeram Krishnaswamy
CONTRIBUTOR
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Best Players from Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 8 matches to look forward...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Matchday 1 predictions
RELATED STORY
5 best forward picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Top 7 strikers in the UEFA Champions League right now
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 5 best results from gameweek one
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA...
RELATED STORY
Champions League Power Rankings: Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
5 Highest Scoring Defenders in Champions League History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
02 Oct HOF MAN 10:25 PM Hoffenheim vs Manchester City
02 Oct JUV YOU 10:25 PM Juventus vs Young Boys
03 Oct OLY SHA 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Shakhtar Donetsk
03 Oct CSK REA 12:30 AM CSKA Moskva vs Real Madrid
03 Oct ROM VIK 12:30 AM Roma vs Viktoria Plzeň
03 Oct MAN VAL 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Valencia
03 Oct BAY AJA 12:30 AM Bayern München vs Ajax
03 Oct AEK BEN 12:30 AM AEK Athens vs Benfica
03 Oct PSG CRV 10:25 PM PSG vs Crvena Zvezda
03 Oct LOK SCH 10:25 PM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Schalke 04
04 Oct ATL CLU 12:30 AM Atlético Madrid vs Brugge
04 Oct BOR MON 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Monaco
04 Oct TOT BAR 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Barcelona
04 Oct PSV INT 12:30 AM PSV vs Internazionale
04 Oct NAP LIV 12:30 AM Napoli vs Liverpool
04 Oct POR GAL 12:30 AM Porto vs Galatasaray
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us