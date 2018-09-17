Top 10 players to watch out for in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League

Aakanksh Sanketh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 8.40K // 17 Sep 2018, 13:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will have the greatest impact in the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League?

As the 2018-19 edition of the UEFA Champions League kicks off on the 18th of September, the biggest football clubs across Europe will certainly be gearing up for what promises to be yet another grueling installation of the competition.

Winning it is, undoubtedly, the single greatest priority for most of the big clubs from the continent and there are, in fact, several contenders for the coveted trophy this year, as defending champions Real Madrid will look to defend their title for the 3rd consecutive time.

With the best players from across the world going to be action, we take a look at the top 10 players you should keep an eye out for - ones who could have a significant impact on their club's chances of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Keeping in mind current form, and general reputation, these 10 players could make the tournament their own, and in the process, help their respective sides delve deep into the competition, and maybe even win it:

Honourable mentions: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Luis Suarez (Barcelona), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), David de Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

#10 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur's campaign will rely heavily on Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur and England superstar, Harry Kane, has been one of the most dangerous strikers in recent years. With 41 goals from 48 appearances in all competitions last season, the 2017-18 season was Kane's best season ever.

Further, his 6 goals from 6 games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup proved that he has what it takes to perform on the biggest stage. In the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League, Kane scored 7 goals from 7 games as he helped Spurs reach the round-of-16 after finishing atop Group H, which also contained heavyweights Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

This season, in 5 Premier League appearances, the Englishman has already scored 2 goals and assisted another. Pitted in a tough group yet again, with Barcelona, Inter Milan and PSV, there is little doubt that Spurs' progress and performance in the tournament will hinge on Kane's form. Expect him to step up when it matters most.

1 / 10 NEXT