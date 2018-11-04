×
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 contenders

Samyak Tripathi
Top 5 / Top 10
559   //    04 Nov 2018, 07:38 IST

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final
Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

The UEFA Champions League this season is quite open and is anyone's for the taking. The teams have strengthened up comparatively as Real Madrid look to defend their title once again after winning it three times in a row and four times in the last five seasons.

With Ronaldo leaving Real Madrid the equations have changed considerably with teams like FC Barcelona, PSG, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico, Inter, United, City, and many more in the chase.

Let us look at the 5 top contenders for this season's Champions League.


5. Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G
Real Madrid v Viktoria Plzen - UEFA Champions League Group G

Real Madrid C.F currently are the defending UCL champions. Not only are they the defending champions but they've managed to successfully win the UCL for 3 seasons in a row.

Real Madrid are currently struggling in LaLiga. Teams as big as Barcelona and Sevilla have battered Real Madrid already whereas squads with less talent are also giving Madrid a hard time as they currently sit on 6th position in LaLiga after 11 game weeks.

To their fortune, their UCL group is comparatively relaxed as they are grouped alongside AS Roma, CSKA Moscow and FC Viktoria Plzeň. After selling Cristiano Ronaldo their journey may have toughened up but it is not completely impossible.

The previous season may act as an example where the team was completely out of LaLiga title race by March and then went on to win the UEFA Champions League in the same season showing the world what the team is really capable of.

Despite their poor run it would be completely wrong to write Real Madrid off as they have won the UCL a mammoth 13 times and have been the most successful team in the history of the competition. The team in the past has shown fighting spirit and resilience and may successfully overturn their fortunes before the end of the season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Contact Us Advertise with Us