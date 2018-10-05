UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 picks from Gameweek 2

Reading the scoreline of the 16 UCL games played in two days might get you thinking that the matches were not as entertaining as game week 1 but the scoreline does not reveal the quality of football that was on display in most of the matches played in this week.

A 4-2 scoreline indicates a one-sided game but Tottenham fought back against a strong Barcelona side and they will be hoping to take this spirit forward. Real Madrid suffered a shocking defeat against CSKA Moscow and Napoli edged out Liverpool, thanks to a 90th-minute strike by Insigne.

Juventus continued their remarkable start to this season with a dominant victory against Young Boys and Manchester United drew Valencia in front of their home crowd who showed their disappointment with deafening boos. Here are the top 5 picks from game week two.

#1 Best player: Neymar vs Red Star Belgrade

After an average outing by his standards against Liverpool, Neymar was back to his best again this week with a top class hattrick which included two thunderous freekicks. Neymar made the first freekick look too simple as he calmly deposited the ball into the left corner.

The second was a bit difficult due to the distance but we are talking about Neymar and he stunned his home fans and the goalkeeper by netting the ball into the top right corner with utmost precision. His second goal was from close range with Mbappe providing the assist. In this form, there is no defence in the world that can stop him from either creating or scoring.

Honourable mentions: Dybala’s hat trick and Messi’s brace.

