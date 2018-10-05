×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Top 5 picks from Gameweek 2

Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
342   //    05 Oct 2018, 09:35 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Group B

Reading the scoreline of the 16 UCL games played in two days might get you thinking that the matches were not as entertaining as game week 1 but the scoreline does not reveal the quality of football that was on display in most of the matches played in this week.

A 4-2 scoreline indicates a one-sided game but Tottenham fought back against a strong Barcelona side and they will be hoping to take this spirit forward. Real Madrid suffered a shocking defeat against CSKA Moscow and Napoli edged out Liverpool, thanks to a 90th-minute strike by Insigne.

Juventus continued their remarkable start to this season with a dominant victory against Young Boys and Manchester United drew Valencia in front of their home crowd who showed their disappointment with deafening boos. Here are the top 5 picks from game week two.

#1 Best player: Neymar vs Red Star Belgrade

<p>

After an average outing by his standards against Liverpool, Neymar was back to his best again this week with a top class hattrick which included two thunderous freekicks. Neymar made the first freekick look too simple as he calmly deposited the ball into the left corner.

The second was a bit difficult due to the distance but we are talking about Neymar and he stunned his home fans and the goalkeeper by netting the ball into the top right corner with utmost precision. His second goal was from close range with Mbappe providing the assist. In this form, there is no defence in the world that can stop him from either creating or scoring.

Honourable mentions: Dybala’s hat trick and Messi’s brace.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Tottenham Hotspur Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Harry Kane
Broken Sports
CONTRIBUTOR
We tell stories through sports
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Analysing Group B 
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs FC Barcelona: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Tottenham v Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19, Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona:...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Messi's brace helps Barca...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur 2-4 FC Barcelona: 5 Talking Points and...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lionel Messi tormented Spurs with...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi unsatisfied despite win over Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Match Preview, Team News...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: 3 talking points ahead of...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
23 Oct YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
23 Oct AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us