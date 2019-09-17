UEFA Champions League 2019/20: Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona - Borussia Dortmund's predicted line-up, injury updates and more

Can Borussia Dortmund create history this season?

Borussia Dortmund will go head-to-head against Barcelona at the Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday. Dortmund were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16 in a disappointing manner last season, after failing to find the back of the net over the course of 180 minutes.

The Yellows were proactive in the transfer market and managed to lure the likes of Thorgan Hazard, Julian Brandt, Mats Hummels, and Nico Schulz for over €120 million. Additionally, they have also kept the stars in the squad to bolster their chances of landing silverware this campaign.

Lucien Favre's side lost the title to Bayern Munich because of the lack of squad depth in the previous season. The German side came undone after Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer suffered injuries at a crucial juncture.

Dortmund have three victories out of four Bundesliga games. Newly promoted Union Berlin sprung a surprise to cause the first upset of the season. However, they came out all guns blazing in the succeeding game against Bayer Leverkusen and won it 4-0.

The hosts, especially with the home crowd and momentum, can cause severe damage to Barcelona if they're at full-throttle. The Blaugrana enter as favourites, but Favre will be aware of the precious three points at stake in the group of death.

We take a look at Borussia Dortmund's injury news, suspensions, and probable eleven for the upcoming game against Barcelona.

Injuries

Nico Schulz and Lukasz Piszczek have been ruled out of this fixture because of a foot injury and a muscular problem respectively.

Suspensions

There are no suspensions for Borussia Dortmund.

Player Form

The front three of Marco Reus, Paco Alcacer, and Jadon Sancho are in breathtaking form currently, and have mustered out 10 goals and 5 assists between them this season. The addition of Mats Hummels has added some much-needed steel in the backline. These four could change the game on their own.

Likely XI

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki, Achraf Hakimi, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro, Axel Witsel, Julian Weigl, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Julian Brandt, Paco Alcacer.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup