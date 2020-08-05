UEFA Champions League: 5 players who can change their fortunes after average seasons

The UEFA Champions League resumes this weekend after an extended break courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic. Some mouth-watering ties await us and it promises to be an enthralling prospect for football fans around the globe.

Of course, it will be a different kind of Champions League football. All ties will be one-legged, which increases the importance of each moment of action. Moreover, the lack of fans would be a factor to consider as well.

Regardless, what the fans are assured of is a high-quality brand of football involving Europe's best teams. Some players who reigned supreme in domestic football like Kevin de Bruyne, Robert Lewandowski, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi would look forward to carrying that momentum into the Champions League.

However, there are also a number of players who did not have the best of league campaigns. Much was expected of these big names who failed to deliver for one reason or the other. For those players, the remainder of the Champions League provides them with a dream opportunity to transform their season from a below-par experience to a memorable one.

Let's have a look at 5 such players.

#5 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva's ball-carrying ability is up there with the world's best

Bernardo Silva had an incredible 2018-19 season where he played a huge role in Manchester City sweeping all the domestic titles. Naturally, everyone expected him to continue in that same vein, if not better that performance. That, unfortunately, has not quite happened as Silva's standards dipped this season.

The Portuguese didn't have a 'bad' season by any means, as 6 goals and 7 assists in 34 matches isn't anywhere close to terrible. But for a player of his caliber, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in his position, it is a tad bit underwhelming.

He is one of City's many stars when it comes to attacking options, and his teammates and coaches pin a lot of hopes on him to create chances and score goals. He has a great chance to do well in the Champions League and turn his individual season around.

#4 Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

Griezmann hasn't quite looked like the superstar he was at Atletico, can he turn it around in the Champions League?

Similar to Bernardo Silva, Antoine Griezmann flattered to deceive despite not being 'poor' when it comes to his overall level of play. The French World Cup winner arrived at Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for a massive price tag and he was expected to thrive alongside Messi and Suarez.

Sadly, things have not gone as planned. Barcelona have found it difficult to accommodate Griezmann in their attack. Even when he has started up front, he has often failed to get involved as much as one would expect from someone who cost north of £100 million.

He has 9 goals and 4 assists in La Liga this season, which is far from his average numbers. If he intends to win the Catalans over, the Champions League would be a great stage to do so.