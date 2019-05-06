×
UEFA Champions League: Barcelona react after Mohamed Salah is ruled out through injury

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
News
305   //    06 May 2019, 22:40 IST

Mo Salah will not be a part of the Liverpool squad that host Barcelona two days from now
Mo Salah will not be a part of the Liverpool squad that host Barcelona two days from now

What's the story?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed in his recent presser that club's top scorer Mo Salah was ruled out of the crucial second leg fixture of the UEFA Champions League against Barcelona.

The English club's official twitter account soon confirmed the Egyptian's absence, with a full report of his injury, to which the LaLiga giants responded by sending their well wishes to the player, in what can be described as a classy act.

In case you didn't know...

Salah leads the race for the Golden Boot in the Premier League, with 22 goals this campaign and with only one match left in the English top flight, he looks certain to retain his title, after netting a record-breaking 32 goals last year.

Liverpool currently have 94 points from 37 games, their highest ever points tally in a top flight campaign, edging past their previous record of 90 points in their title-winning 1987-88 campaign in the erstwhile First Division.

The Reds, who made it to the final of the Champions League last season have never won a Champions League game against Barcelona at Anfield.

The heart of the matter...

Jurgen Klopp's men were already without their versatile striker Roberto Firmino and midfielder Naby Keita heading into the crucial fixture and now the injury to their star forward has left them on the verge of getting eliminated from Europe's elite competition.

Klopp told a press conference, earlier today:

"Salah cannot play tomorrow. He is better in his recovery, but he cannot play tomorrow."

The former Chelsea winger poses the most attacking threat for the Reds and with him gone the tie has titled in favor of the Catalans, who lead 3-0 on aggregate.

Liverpool acknowledged their star's absence in a twitter post and the Blaugrana reacted very maturely to the news, by wishing the player a quick recovery.

What's next?

Liverpool might be toothless upfront without Firmino and Salah, but they can't be ruled out of the clash just yet as they are assured to have a roaring Anfield behind them when Lionel Messi & Co. arrive in Merseyside for the much anticipated fixture two days from now.

UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Mohamed Salah
