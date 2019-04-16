×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League: Ernesto Valverde reveals Messi's injury status

Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
146   //    16 Apr 2019, 01:59 IST

Messi was left bleeding from the eyelid and the nose due to an elbow from United's Smallin
Messi was left bleeding from the eyelid and the nose due to an elbow from United's Smallin

What's the story?

The footballing world is waiting with bated breath for tomorrow's UEFA Champions League second leg showdown between Manchester United and FC Barcelona and all eyes are on the progression of Lionel Messi as he recovers from a facial injury sustained in the first leg. A seemingly unintentional elbow from United defender had caught the mercurial Argentine in the face and had left him bleeding from the eyelid and the nose.

In case you didn't know...

Barcelona haven't progressed past the Quarterfinals stage of the UEFA Champions League in the past three seasons and the pressure is immense on Valverde to deliver, especially since the La Liga is already in the bag. The defending champions Barcelona are 9 points clear at the top of the La Liga table, with only 8 games to go.

Messi was instrumental in the first leg, providing a pinpoint cross that ensued in Luka Shaw bundling the ball into his own net, ensuring Barcelona grabbed an all-important away goal victory. The Blaugrana carry a 1 goal advantage going into the fixture, but cannot take Manchester United for granted, especially considering the kind of fight and desire they showed to overcome a 2-0 first leg deficit to Paris Saint Germain with a 3-1 victory in Paris.

The heart of the matter

Ernesto Valverde, the Barcelona manager had rested Lionel Messi in this weekend's La Liga encounter against Huesca. He revealed today in the pre-match presser that the talismanic Argentine is all set to return against United. Incredibly, the 5 time Ballon d'Or winner has never scored in a Champions League Quarterfinal!

"Messi is fine and perfectly ready for tomorrow," Valverde remarked, adding "That Messi has 12 games in the quarter-finals of the Champions League without scoring means he is closer to scoring. The statistics are good because they are based on the past and they do not say anything about the future"

What's next?

Barcelona faces off against Manchester United, at home at the Nou Camp on Wednesday, 12:30 pm Indian Standard Time.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Lionel Messi
Nidhun Thankachan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football tactics and stats afficionado from Kerala, India's Dortmund
Olympique Lyon vs Barcelona Preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, why Ernesto Valverde should unleash Malcom against Lyon
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona can lift the title this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Chris Smalling never intended to hurt Lionel Messi, says Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Manchester United v Barcelona Predicted Lineups - Champions League 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, Manchester United and Barcelona Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Barcelona may not win the UEFA Champions League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Argentine continues his poor goalscoring form in the Champions League quarterfinals
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: Coutinho vs Dembele-Valverde mulling over who will start against United
RELATED STORY
Champions League News: Chris Smalling claims he has made up with Lionel Messi after challenge, says Argentine knew it was an accident
RELATED STORY
5 favourites to win UEFA Champions League this season
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Manchester United fans chant Cristiano Ronaldo's name at injured Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT LIV POR
2 - 0
 Liverpool vs Porto
FT TOT MAN
1 - 0
 Tottenham vs Manchester City
FT AJA JUV
1 - 1
 Ajax vs Juventus
FT MAN BAR
0 - 1
 Manchester United vs Barcelona
Tomorrow JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
Tomorrow BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us