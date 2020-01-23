UEFA Champions League Final 2019-20 | The who, when and where of it all

Utkarsh Garg FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

23 Jan 2020, 20:18 IST SHARE

The road to Istanbul 2020

With just under a month left before the business end of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League starts, here is everything that you must know about it.

Teams still in the hunt...

The 65th edition of the Europe's most prestigious football competition has brought about a few surprises. Most of the heavyweights made it into the next round but as in most competitions some missed out (some of the most notable omissions being 3-time winners Inter Milan and last year's semi-finalists Ajax).

Here are all the teams that made it to the Round of 16s

Group A

Winners PSG (16 points)

Runner-up Real Madrid (11 points)

Eliminated Club Brugge (3 points), Galatasaray (2 points)

Group B

Winners Bayern Munich (18 points)

Advertisement

Runner-up Tottenham Hotspur (10 points)

Eliminated Olympiakos (4 points), FK Crvena Zvezda (3 points)

Group C

Winners Manchester City (14 points)

Runner-up Atalanta BC (7 points)

Eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk (6 points), Dinamo Zagreb (5 points)

Group D

Winners Juventus (16 points)

Runner-up Atlético Madrid (10 points)

Eliminated Bayer Leverkusen (6 points), Lokomotiv Moscow (3 points)

Group E

Winners Liverpool (13 points)

Runner-up Napoli (12 points)

Eliminated Salzburg (7 points), Genk (1 point)

Group F

Winners Barcelona (14 points)

Runner-up Borussia Dortmund (10 points)

Eliminated Inter Milan (7 points), Slavia Prague (2 points)

Group G

Winners RB Leipzig (11 points)

Runner-up Olympique Lyon (8 points)

Eliminated Benfica (7 points), Zenit (7 points)

Group H

Winners Valencia (11 points)

Runner-up Chelsea (11 points)

Eliminated Ajax (10 points), Lille (1 point)

Round of 16 Fixtures

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG

Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Atlanta vs Valencia

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich

Napoli vs Barcelona

Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Olympique Lyon vs Juventus

(The teams named first hold the first leg of the two legged ties. The first leg would commence in the 3rd week of February while the return fixture would be held in the 1st week of March.)

When and where will the 2019-20 UCL final take place...

The most premium football competition in Europe returns to Istanbul (you have heard of a great comeback, haven't you?)

The Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul would hold the final game of the 65th edition of the competition which will be held on 30 May, 2020. Some say, history repeats itself. For football purists and fans alike, there would be nothing better if we get another nail biting finale in Turkey.