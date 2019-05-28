×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League Final: 3 Players who could decide the outcome of the match

Aikansh Chaudhary
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
160   //    28 May 2019, 21:43 IST

UEFA Champions League 2019
UEFA Champions League 2019

The final of biggest club competition; Uefa Champions League is almost upon us. This year the two premier league teams in Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will go head to head against each in order to lift the prestigious trophy.

This year, it can be said that English clubs have broken the dominance of German and Spanish teams. For a neutral fan of English football, this is a dream final.

Liverpool will be looking to redeem themselves after a bizarre loss at the hands of Real Madrid last year at the same stage. Moreover, they lost the chance to win their first premier league title in three decades by a mere single point and would want some silverware to show for their amazing season.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has the chance to prove those who criticize them for the lack of trophies wrong.

Before going into a match, here is a look at the three players who the world will have an eye on for this match.

#3 Mohamed Salah

Can Salah deliver this year?
Can Salah deliver this year?

Mohamed Salah has been nicknamed as the "Egyptian Wizard" by his fans and Salah has certainly lived up to his name. Last year he was expected to be the player who could snatch away the game from Real Madrid but unfortunately, due to a shoulder injury, Salah was subbed off in the first half and led to a 3-1 defeat for Liverpool in a match that became famous for some errors by goalkeeper Loris Karius.

This season the Egyptian has continued to impress football pundits and is certainly the key player if the Reds want to win the game and finally end the trophy drought. Salah has managed to net 4 goals in 11 appearances in this season's competition and will want to be on the scoresheet in the final and lead his team to victory.

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Tottenham Hotspur Harry Kane Mohamed Salah Champions League Final
Advertisement
Champions League: 3 factors that could determine the outcome of the Tottenham vs Liverpool final
RELATED STORY
Clash of the turnover Kings: It’s the Reds vs the Lilywhites in the UEFA Champions League Final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Why Liverpool are the favorites to win the final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final: Harry duo of Tottenham cleared to play in Madrid
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Top 5 games of this season
RELATED STORY
Tottenham vs Liverpool: Top 3 Man of the Match contenders for the final showdown
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Liverpool legend unhappy with final scheduling
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Reasons why Liverpool are the favourites against Tottenham in the UCL Final
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Jose Mourinho gives his verdict on Liverpool-Tottenham final
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL Final: 4 Reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side holds the edge
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us