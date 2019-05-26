UEFA Champions League Final: Harry duo of Tottenham cleared to play in Madrid

Both Harry Kane and Harry Winks can play in the UCL final

What's the story?

Harry Kane has been given a green light to feature in the final and midfielder Harry Winks has also recovered from his injury and he is in contention to feature in the Champions League final on June 1.

In case you didn’t know...

Tottenham Hotspur have beaten all odds this season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League final. They missed out on key hitman Harry Kane in the second leg of the quarter-final against Manchester City and the semis against Ajax where they hit a dramatic goal in the dying seconds in Amsterdam to set up a final against Premier League rivals Liverpool in Madrid next month.

Things have been going good for Mauricio Pochettino and his boys as they managed to finish in the top 4 in the league despite a slump in form during the business end of the season.

The heart of the matter

The green signal to these two players by the fitness team means that Pochettino has a full squad with him to travel to Madrid and he will be able to exercise his options well enough.

When asked whether he was confident the forward would be fit, Pochettino said,

“We are happy. Whether to start him is a point we’re thinking about a lot. It is a decision that, one way or the other, will be judged after the game. If we win: fantastic decision. If we lose: sh*t decision, and you are going to kill me.

“We are working that everyone will be available to play and, at the moment, Harry is on course. Harry, Dávinson, Harry Winks and Jan – the evolution today is very good. And then it’s going to be our decision to see if they will be available from the beginning.”

Pochettino has openly hailed Harry Kane as the best striker in the world. The striker has developed marvelously under the tutelage of Pochettino and is one of the top players Pochettino has relied on to build the Tottenham team over the years.

What's next?

A victory for Spurs will be a huge achievement for Mauricio Pochettino as he did not spend a single penny in the transfer window and this will only increase his brilliant credentials as a coach. He is yet to win a trophy as a coach and opening the account with the Champions League will not at all be a bad beginning.