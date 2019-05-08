Champions League: Liverpool star explains his match-winning corner against Barcelona

What's the news?

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained the thinking behind the corner which eventually helped the Reds score the match winning goal.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool mounted one of the greatest comebacks in the history of UEFA Champions League to inflict a crushing defeat to Barcelona. The Reds defeated Barcelona 4-0 in the second leg at Anfield after losing 3-0 in the first leg to qualify for the Champions League finals for second consecutive time.

Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino due to injuries but braces from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum helped the Reds pull off a sensational comeback. Liverpool dominated proceedings throughout the match and gave little chance to Lionel Messi and co. to score even one goal in the 90 minutes at Anfield.

Origi opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the game whereas Wijnaldum came on a substitute and struck twice in the span of two minutes to draw the tie level. Liverpool won a corner in the 79th minute of the game and Alexander-Arnold was quick to take it. The quick corner definitely caught Barcelona defenders out as Origi was quick to find space and scored the match winning goal for Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp and his men are enjoying a stellar campaign as they are second in the Premier League table, just a point behind table toppers Manchester City. The Reds depicted why they are almost unbeatable at home this season with another majestic display.

The heart of the matter

Trent Alexander-Arnold explained the thinking behind that corner which sparked Liverpool's fourth goal.

Speaking in an interview, Liverpool star said:

"It was just instinctive. It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity."

"Divock was switched on and finished it off. It probably came at him a bit fast but he is a top player. He scored two goals for us tonight and everyone will remember this moment."

Barcelona's defence seemingly went to sleep at that time and they were caught by surprise when the home team scored.

What's next?

Liverpool will turn their sights to Premier League now, where they face Wolves in the last game of the league campaign.