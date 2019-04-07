×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UEFA Champions League news: 'I don’t think we can stop Messi', says Manchester United legend

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
235   //    07 Apr 2019, 11:25 IST

FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

What's the story?

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has conceded that he does not think his former club will be able to stop Argentine ace Lionel Messi when they face him in the Champions League quarter-finals this month.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are currently preparing to take on the Spanish giants in Europe's elite competition after they spectacularly defeated Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain by overturning their first-leg deficit in the closing leg of the Round of 16 fixture.

While United have proven to be capable of pulling off surprises, Barcelona have their captain, Messi, who is enjoying phenomenal form this season. The 31-year-old has already crossed the 40-goal mark in all competitions and looks set to further increase his tally.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be hosting Barcelona at Old Trafford for the first leg of the fixture.

The heart of the matter

While Yorke believes it will be impossible to stop Messi, he has stated that Manchester United can get past Barcelona if they don't focus on the Argentine too much.

Speaking to United's official website, the former striker said, "I don’t think we can stop Messi. I think that you have got to concentrate on your game. I think we have to play the most near-perfect game to overcome Barcelona."

"We know that Messi is arguably the world’s best footballer in our generation, and when you have that sort of mentality, it is always difficult."

"But I feel if we play the team collectively and we play to our potential, even with Messi’s greatness, I think we may just have the edge on them."

"We have to play as a team and we have to play to our full potential and, of course, you need a little bit of luck in those games to go your way and, if we can get that on the night, there is no reason why United cannot come out victorious in those two-legged games."

What's next?

You can catch the highly anticipated clash between the two football giants on April 11 at 12.30 AM (IST).

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: How Manchester United can stop the rampaging Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: Messi and Barcelona will punish Manchester United, says Old Trafford hero
RELATED STORY
'I wasn't going to let him torture us again': Sir Alex Ferguson's plan to stop Lionel Messi revealed
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts over reports that Messi could miss Champions League first-leg against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Andreas Pereira warns Barcelona ahead of the Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Barcelona can lift the title this season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Why Manchester United have picture of Barcelona star in their dressing room
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 players who need to be at their best if Manchester United are to beat Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Twitter trolls Manchester United after another Lionel Messi masterclass for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 Reasons why drawing Barcelona in the Quarter Finals could help Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
10 Apr LIV POR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Porto
10 Apr TOT MAN 12:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
11 Apr AJA JUV 12:30 AM Ajax vs Juventus
11 Apr MAN BAR 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Barcelona
17 Apr JUV AJA 12:30 AM Juventus vs Ajax
17 Apr BAR MAN 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Manchester United
18 Apr POR LIV 12:30 AM Porto vs Liverpool
18 Apr MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us