UEFA Champions League news: Juan Mata reveals why Manchester United have 'no fear' of Messi and Barcelona

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
252   //    09 Apr 2019, 16:01 IST

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga
FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga

What's the story?

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has insisted that his side have no fear of facing Barcelona and its captain Lionel Messi in the Champions League, stating that the players trust themselves and are capable of eliminating the Catalan giants from the competition.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United will host Barcelona in one of the most anticipated clashes this week as the Champions League quarter-final fixtures are set to kick off.

The Spanish giants are overwhelming favorites to win the fixture, owing to the presence and attacking capabilities of stars like Luis Suarez and Messi.

However, some have also pegged the Red Devils to pull on a performance similar to that of the second leg of their Round of 16 fixture against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men incredibly overturned their two-goal deficit against the French outfit to register one of the best comebacks in the competition.

The heart of the matter

Mata has expressed his belief in United's capabilities, telling the Daily Star:

"We are Manchester United and we are representing one of the biggest clubs in the world. Fear is not the word. Respect is the word."
"We also have to trust ourselves and know that if we have a good day we can give them a game. That is what is in our minds to try to do it well and fight for our fans and our club."

Despite acknowledging the great domestic season Barcelona are having, the midfielder believes United can hold their own by playing two good games.

"Barcelona is a fantastic team, one of the best teams in the world. We are really looking forward to having a good round and hopefully qualify."
"Obviously they are in a good moment and they are top of the table in Spain but we are confident that we are Manchester United and we can have two good games and we can qualify."
"It’s those games that you are a football player for. You want the important games on the biggest stage which is Old Trafford, Champions League quarter-final so we are looking forward to it. Hopefully, it will be good for us."

What's next?

Catch the game live on April 11 at 12.20AM (IST).


