UEFA Champions League: Predicting The Winners Of Each Group

Raghav Mehta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
6.31K   //    02 Sep 2018, 23:43 IST

Red Star Belgrade v FC Red Bull Salzburg - UEFA Champions League

The football season is now well and truly underway, and with the UCL Group Stage Draw having taken place a few days ago, football fans can sit back and enjoy some mouth-watering European ties in the coming months.

With almost all of the groups stacked with finely poised competition, it is surely going to be a brutal fight for the two qualification spots, and that's when European football is at its absolute best.

GROUP A

ATLETICO MADRID, BORUSSIA DORTMUND, AS MONACO, CLUB BRUGGE

Atletico Madrid
Los Rojiblancos will be looking to finally win their first UCL trophy after their Europa success last season.

Starting things off with Group A, 2-time UCL Runners-up Atletico Madrid find themselves in a challenging group along with German giants Borussia Dortmund, former French Champions AS Monaco and Belgian giants Club Brugge.

Though many would be expecting Dortmund and Atletico to progress, it is to be noted that football has a knack of defying logic and, come the end of the group stages, we may well see Monaco or even Club Brugge spring some surprises.

Monaco, in particular, is no stranger to living up to the 'underdogs' tag, and once the group matches start, they will surely be worth watching out for.

PREDICTION: ATLETICO (1st), BORUSSIA DORTMUND (2nd)

1 / 5 NEXT
Raghav Mehta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sensible football fan, rarer than you think these days
