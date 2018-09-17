UEFA Champions League: Ranking Liverpool's top 5 group stage games in the last 15 years

Liverpool has handed out a few thrashings in the UCL group stage.

Liverpool are set to begin their Champions League campaign within the next few days, as an extremely mouth-watering group awaits. The Reds will face off against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli in one of the best groups of the draw. They haven't had such a competitive group before, as their failures in 2002, 2009 and 2014 suggest. Liverpool has suffered humiliation in the Champions League group stage three times, each of them coming after a season where the Reds finished second.

The group stage is nothing to take lightly, as even the most straightforward of groups may pose a challenge. That is how Liverpool got dumped out by Lyon and Fiorentina in the 2009-10 season. The Reds escaped elimination in 2007-08 with stellar performances in the second half of the group campaign. There have been quite a few memorable group stage games in Liverpool's past, they are likely to add heavily to the list in the next few months.

While the list is not as stacked or diverse as their famous knockout victories in Europe, Liverpool has had their fair share of special nights before qualifying further. There have been historic nights, with records being broken and dreams being revitalised. The first step to success in Europe is progressing to the knockout phase, and that is exactly what Liverpool must be focusing on at the moment. These nights prove that the Reds have done it more often than not.

Here are Liverpool's five greatest group games in the Champions League since the format changed in 2002. But first, here are a couple of honourable mentions.

Liverpool 4-1 FC Porto (2007-08)

Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow (2017-18)

#5 Maribor 0-7 Liverpool (2017-18)

Liverpool kickstarted their last European campaign with this rout.

Liverpool did something spectacular last season, as they won 7-0 twice in the Champions League. The only reason why this game is on the list instead of the win against Spartak Moscow is that the Reds broke a record on this night, the biggest away win in Champions League history.

Sandwiched between two crunch games in the Premier League, a goalless draw to United and a heavy defeat to Spurs, Liverpool needed to win this game to get their European campaign going. They had drawn their opening two group games and had some pressure heaped on them.

It didn't show, as the rampant Reds started on the front foot and did not look back even once. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both got doubles, while Philippe Coutinho also netted in a dominant first half for Liverpool which saw them lead 4-0. The final few minutes saw goals for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, his first for the club.

It was a dominant performance which saw all of the Reds' chances turn to goals. This was their first win in the Champions League last season, on their run to the final.

